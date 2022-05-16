3-1/2-inch rainfall causes issue for Orion homeowner

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion took in 3 1/2 inches of rain on May 13.

WHAT'S NEW: Village President Jim Cooper said during the May 13 rainstorm he received just one telephone call regarding a sewage backup at 12th Avenue and 10th Street, and he went over to the home right away and got Sewer Superintendent Chris Lundburg there in short order. Lundburg opened a manhole about a block farther west and began pumping. The sewage had been halfway up the manhole. The action brought the homeowner instant relief.

"As soon as we started pumping, he called me up and said it's going away, and it only affected the one home," Cooper said. Trustees said the once-every-five, six-, seven- or eight-year rainfall was a good one to see where the town's rainwater is coming from, and they had never seen water in some of the places before.

WHAT'S NEXT: Finance chairman Steve Newman gave a year-end review of the 2022 budget. He said for projects they planned to take $700,000 out of surplus but instead took out $460,000.

"Obviously we didn't get work done at Love Park, we didn't get 5th Street done or sidewalk engineering, and we didn't get a new truck," he said. Overall, he said the village beat its budget by $113,000. In other business the board voted to hire four or five high school students to assist regular employees with junk-week hauling. Village Clerk Erin Lange will send information to residents about what can and cannot be picked up during the event.

