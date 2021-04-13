$3 million detention area suggested at Geneseo Creek

WHAT'S NEW: An IMEG engineer presented the Geneseo Creek study to the council Tuesday. Loren Rains recommended the city buy 57 acres on a tributary to Geneseo Creek just south of Geneseo for a wet or dry detention pond. The estimated cost of the project, including buying the land, would be almost $3 million. Rains said that while a developer might build houses around a wet detention pond, a dry pond would be substantially cheaper. In addition, he recommended other measures, including having the city maintain open space in the floodplain, a $457,000 grant to clean up 1,500 linear feet of the creek and a $1.1 million FEMA buyout for buildings in the floodplain, including the Armory, the Phillips 66 gas station on West Main Street and 25 trailers, an office and a garage. He also discussed taking out a huge oxbow to keep Geneseo Creek itself more channelized. Mayor Sean Johnson asked what the funding possibilities would be for a pond or lake as a public recreational area. "You would have to really do a benefit/cost analysis to see what would be warranted as far as is it going to pay for itself or not," Rains answered. No decisions were made about the study on Tuesday.