$332K grant will bring changes to court in Henry County

CAMBRIDGE — A $332,727 grant will help Henry County upgrade technology in its five courtrooms: four in Cambridge and one in Kewanee.
The funding comes from the COVID Rapid Relief Funding Agreement distributed through the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts on behalf of the Illinois Supreme Court.
The upgrade will mean the advent of zoom technology to court so, for example, people won't have to take a day off work to appear as a witness in court and litigants may not have to pay their attorneys for travel time to and from court. It may be the case that the parties would have to agree to its use.
"It's a really fantastic opportunity for our county," Rosemary Rathjen, information services department head, told the board. "We've been talking about doing these kinds of things for years; we just never had the money."
The county will have a June 30 deadline to get the upgrades in place. In addition to the courtrooms, there will be new technology for the attorney visitation room in the county jail.
The technology alone will be $25,000 in each of the courtrooms. The old large courtroom in the old courthouse will get a 98-inch television monitor and an improved audio system. There will also be upgrades to the telephone infrastructure and additional conference-call lines, and $140,000 will go toward procurement and installation of a voice-over system.
Future maintenance will come from the circuit clerk's budget.
Retreat planned for first responders
Board members voted to approve a special-use permit for Daniel and Tammy Roach to operate a rural retreat center for first responders and their families at the site of the former Hillcrest Recreation north of Orion.
Plan/development chair Lynn Sutton said the Orion facility would be a place first responders could go to kick back and have some recreation. He said they were tearing down the existing clubhouse and demolishing the existing pool, and putting in four to eight hotel-style rooms. The vote was 18 in favor with Ned Richardson voting "present"; Dwayne Anderson was absent.
COVID-19 update
It was reported Hillcrest Home has zero COVID-19 infection in the facility and two-thirds of the staff have been vaccinated. The current resident count is 64 out of a total census goal of 95. Four residents refused vaccination. Residents are eating in the dining room again and are able to have visitors. A recent survey by the Illinois Department of Public Health yielded no deficiencies in the health category and three minor deficiencies in life-safety. Health and social services chair Jan May said the home had never had as good of a survey as this one since she'd been affiliated with the facility.
According to countywide numbers on the COVID vaccine, 1,879 county residents have received their second dose, including all people who wanted them in school facilities. The county is supposed to be getting 600 doses a week, and public safety chairman Mark Burton said second dose numbers will go up.
Board members approved $105,000 in COVID Relief Loan Fund (CRLF) loans. Recipients were Broken Chimney Restaurant, Kewanee, $15,000; Cambridge Car Sales LLC, $60,000 and ATEK Corporation, Kewanee, $30,000. One regular Rural Revolving Loan Fund was approved for Vibrant Health, Cambridge, in the amount of $84,000.
