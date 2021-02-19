$332K grant will bring changes to court in Henry County

CAMBRIDGE — A $332,727 grant will help Henry County upgrade technology in its five courtrooms: four in Cambridge and one in Kewanee.

The funding comes from the COVID Rapid Relief Funding Agreement distributed through the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts on behalf of the Illinois Supreme Court.

The upgrade will mean the advent of zoom technology to court so, for example, people won't have to take a day off work to appear as a witness in court and litigants may not have to pay their attorneys for travel time to and from court. It may be the case that the parties would have to agree to its use.

"It's a really fantastic opportunity for our county," Rosemary Rathjen, information services department head, told the board. "We've been talking about doing these kinds of things for years; we just never had the money."

The county will have a June 30 deadline to get the upgrades in place. In addition to the courtrooms, there will be new technology for the attorney visitation room in the county jail.