3M accused of contaminating area water systems with 'forever chemicals' from Cordova plant

CORDOVA — Illinois state officials allege that for years 3M improperly disposed of waste containing toxic "forever chemicals," contaminating the Mississippi River, residential wells and ground and surface waters at and near its Cordova facility, according to a recent lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in Rock Island County Circuit Court by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, alleges that for decades 3M intentionally hid the dangers of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances from both the public and state officials. The suit also alleges that negligent operations by the company at its Cordova facility, located along on banks of the Mississippi River, have resulted in significant levels of contamination at and around the plant.

"3M's negligent, intentional and reckless actions have contaminated property and natural resources … at and around the Cordova facility, harmed property and natural resources … and placed Illinois residents at risk," the suit states.

A statement from the company says "3M acted responsibly in connection with its manufacturing operations and products containing PFAS and will vigorously defend its record of environmental stewardship."

The group of toxic, handmade chemicals — commonly known as PFAS or "forever chemicals" because they persist indefinitely in the environment — have been linked to serious adverse health effects in humans and animals, including various cancers. Exposure to certain types of PFAS has also been associated with low birth weight in babies, suppressed immune system response, dyslipidemia, impaired kidney function and delayed onset of menstruation.

The synthetic chemicals have been in use since the 1940s.

"For decades, 3M has been aware of the dangers of PFAS, or ‘forever chemicals,'" Raoul said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "Despite scientific evidence generated by its own research, 3M downplayed or denied the health and environmental hazards connected to PFAS, and even promoted these toxic chemicals as being safe to manufacture."

The suit alleges sampling conducted by 3M and state and federal environmental protection agencies confirmed the presence of contaminated groundwater under and around the facility, as well as in the Mississippi River.

"3M must be held accountable for the contamination its operations in Cordova have caused," Raoul said in a statement. "This lawsuit is an important step toward accountability and protecting the surrounding environment and public health.”

The attorney general’s office stated it is partnering on the case with a team of outside counsel who has been designated as special assistant attorneys general.

According to the lawsuit, 3M has owned and operated its Cordova facility since approximately 1970. It is one of three facilities where 3M manufactures a number of chemical products including adhesives, resins, fluorochemicals and other specialty chemicals.

The Illinois attorney general alleges that 3M was aware as early as the 1960s that PFAS are toxic and do not biodegrade in the environment. Further, the suit alleges 3M testing throughout the 1970s and 1980s confirmed the toxicity of PFAS to aquatic wildlife, including fish species.

"Despite that, 3M continued to manufacture, discharge and dispose of PFAS at the Cordova facility, while it promoted PFAS as being safe to manufacture and use,' according to a statement from the attorney general's Office.

The lawsuit alleges that 3M leaked and spilled PFAS and PFAS-containing waste from its Cordova facility, resulting in significant levels of contamination in groundwater under and around the facility, as well as the Mississippi River. In some cases at levels hundreds to thousands of times higher than state and federal health advisory levels.

Testing done at one groundwater monitoring well in 2020 showed PFAS levels several thousand parts per trillion higher than proposed state standards. In addition, 3M discharges more than 8 million gallons of contaminated wastewater directly into the Mississippi River each day.

Sampling conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also recently detected levels of toxic PFAS in the wastewater from the Cordova facility at "levels injurious to public health and welfare and to the environment."

In addition to sampling performed onsite at the Cordova facility, 3M completes annual sampling in the spring of residential wells located near the facility, according to the suit.

"3M has detected concentrations of PFBA (perfluorobutyrate, one of a group of related chemicals known as perfluorochemicals) at nearly every residential well sampled during every year that sampling has occurred," the lawsuit states. "The 2020 residential well results show that multiple residential wells has sample results that exceeded Illinois EPA's current Health Advisory Levels and proposed groundwater standards."

For example, results at two residential wells detected concentrations of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) at 5.1 and 10 parts per trillion. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's current health advisory level and groundwater standard for PFOA is 2 parts per trillion.

"3M has earned extraordinary profits form its PFAS manufacturing business," according to the suit.

The company agreed in 2000 to stop making forms of PFAS under pressure from the U.S. EPA. That same year, 3M reported making almost $500 million per year from the use of these types of products, according to testimony former Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson delivered to a U.S. House environmental oversight committee in 2019. 3M is based in St. Paul, Minn.

Swanson also testified before the congressional committee that in 2006 the U.S. EPA fined 3M $1.5 million for withholding studies about the toxicity of PFAS that were required to be reported under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

"Despite its explicit knowledge of the dangers of PFAS, 3M deliberately and intentionally concealed the dangers of PFAS from governmental entities, including the state of Illinois and its agencies, and the public at large to protect profits and avoid public responsibility for injuries and damage caused by their toxic products," according to the Illinois lawsuit. "To this day, 3M continues to actively deny the adverse effects on the environment and human health caused by PFAS contamination, stating on its company webpage that the weight of scientific evidence from decades of research does not show that PFOS and PFOA causes harm in people at current or past levels."

Raoul’s lawsuit seeks monetary damages for the cost to identify, monitor and remediate contamination caused by the release of "forever chemicals" from 3M's Cordova facility. The lawsuit also seeks civil penalties of up to $50,000 for each violation of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and associated regulations, and additional civil penalties of $10,000 for each day the violations continue.

In addition, the lawsuit seeks damages arising from contamination and injury to the environment and natural resources, as well as injunctive relief requiring 3M to prevent ongoing contamination and remediate contaminated areas "and restore resources injured or impacted by PFAS released from the Cordova facility."

