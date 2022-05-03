A Bettendorf GOP lawmaker supported abortion access and won. But that was 1988

Bettendorf resident Maggie Tinsman was the first woman appointed and then elected to the Scott County Board of Supervisors in 1978.

She went on to serve 18 years in the Iowa Legislature as a Republican, where she came to be known as a moderate and an advocate for women elected to public office. And although she says she didn't campaign on the issue, she supported a woman's right to choose an abortion.

She exited the Legislature in 2006, but her stance would make her an anomaly in a Statehouse in which in 2018 no Senate Republicans voted against a bill that would've prevented abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected. A ban that would outlaw abortion after about six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant and before the fetus can survive outside the womb.

"I'm opposed to abortion, actually," Tinsman said. "However, I firmly believe that government should not be dictating to women regarding this procedure, and rather, I think the medical profession, the woman's religious beliefs, and the conscience of the woman herself should be involved with what to do in such an extreme situation."

Tinsman entered elected politics five years after Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision the U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to overturn, which affirmed a woman's right to an abortion before a fetus is viable outside the womb, usually about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

At that time, Tinsman had nearly graduated from the University of Iowa with a master's degree in social work while in the thralls of raising three children, volunteering for service organizations and local schools. And the issue of abortion had yet to rise to the level of political prominence, debate and polarization of other seemingly more important issues at the time like the death penalty.

"I don't even remember the words Roe v. Wade in college," Tinsman said.

According to Gallup, opinions on abortion access haven't changed much since 1975. Then, 54% of Americans believed abortions should be legal under certain circumstances, while 22% believed it should be legal under any circumstances and 21% believed it should be illegal in all circumstances. In 2021, those numbers were 48%, 32%, and 19%, respectively.

In Des Moines, Tinsman became known as a moderate Republican who, according to the Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief at the time, "fought Statehouse obesity with a crate of pedometers and believed government could do a lot of good for the young and vulnerable."

Tinsman said she tried not to campaign on abortion access because of its divisiveness.

"When people asked me where I was, I told them, but I never went door to door saying, 'This is what I want to do (relating to abortion),'" Tinsman said. "I went door to door talking about education."

Tinsman narrowly lost a 2006 primary challenge from the right to an opponent who, according to reports at the time, criticized her decision to oppose a ban on gay marriage. Tinsman said she couldn't remember if her opponent had brought up abortion during the campaign.

Despite leaving politics, Tinsman's stance on the issue came up as recently as 2020, in which former congressional candidate Bobby Schilling claimed, without any evidence, that Tinsman "brought Planned Parenthood to Bettendorf." Tinsman supported his opponent, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa.

During Tinsman's time in the legislature, Democrats and Republicans switched or split control over the government's three branches. She said that could be one reason she didn't remember whether abortion came up during her tenure in the Iowa Legislature.

"It didn't seem to me it was on the agenda much," Tinsman said. "If it was on the agenda, I don't know if it ever got up for a vote. I can't remember that. I think I would have remembered if it did. … I think the majority felt that that's not the government's responsibility."

Since leaving office in 2006, Tinsman said she's been largely focused on overseeing advocacy efforts against human trafficking and electing women to the legislature and has not been involved in the abortion debate in Iowa.

But asked to reflect on the issue, Tinsman said on abortion, like other issues, fewer people are willing to buck their party.

"I think the very super conservative Republicans have made it a big deal and brought it up a lot, but I don't think all Republicans are like that, or all Democrats," Tinsman said.

