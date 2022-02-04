A failing Davenport apartment complex is slated for remodel. But it means its tenants must move.

A Minnesota-based ownership group is in the process of selling its apartment buildings in Davenport to a local real estate investment firm with plans to completely renovate the properties, which the city has deemed substandard or uninhabitable.

And a new, local property management company said it is helping relocate tenants displaced as a result of the sale and planned remodel.

Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city of Davenport, said Arsenal Property Group, a private real estate investment firm based in Davenport, is in the process of purchasing property owned by Heatherton Apartments Cooperative of Forest Lake, Minn. Oswald said building permits have already issued to remodel the buildings.

Chris Salazar, managing principal of Arsenal Property Group, and an owner of Heatherton Apartments Cooperative did not return messages seeking comment.

Oswald, too, said the Minnesota-based housing cooperative was in the process of selling the Crestwood Apartments, which the city deemed uninhabitable and ordered vacated in August.

Inspections of Crestwood Apartments revealed problems that included water damage, inoperable or missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, mold, mildew and rodents.

City emails, notices and orders obtained by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus through a public records request showed a similar situation playing out at Heatherton Apartments at 3547, 3539 and 3553 Heatherton Drive, owned by the same Minnesota-based group, where some Crestwood tenants were relocated this summer.

"We still have our notice and (repair) orders open," Oswald said, stating a property manager failed to show for a scheduled re-inspection after having canceled a prior inspection appointment due to COVID-19.

As a result, Heather Apartments Cooperative will be "billed fines and charges," Oswald said. He could not recall the amount of the fines and charges.

But given news of the pending sale, constriction permits being issued for building renovations and a new property management group working to relocate tenants, Oswald said the city has not issued notice to vacate the buildings.

The three buildings have 12 units each. As of Monday, about half of the apartments -- 19 -- were occupied, Oswald said.

"You have a local, active property manager that's now taking care of the problems," he said.

Years of neglect

Kelly Boyd lives in a one-bedroom apartment at 3553 Heatherton Drive with her 27-year-old daughter and four grandchildren, who range in age from 7 months to 5 years old.

Boyd, 50, has lived at the Heatherton Drive apartment for the last three years, and said she has filed numerous requests for repairs to fix cracks in her apartment ceiling, including around the patio door where rainwater seeps in and has caused mold to grow.

Her deck porch has deteriorated to the point where it is no longer safe. The city of Davenport issued notices last year to Heatherton Apartments Cooperative ordering it to repair or replace the deck supports to meet city code.

The city also ordered the housing cooperative to repair her ceiling, clean and sanitize the entire apartment to get rid of mold, repair or replace kitchen drawers and cabinets that have fallen apart, replace or re-install a loose, leaky toilet, and repair or replace a loose ceiling fan.

Nothing had been done as of last week.

Boyd said she has submitted work orders online through the previous property management group only to see the work orders disappear from the website when she checks back on their status.

"Anything you see in here that's messed up, it's been messed up since I moved here," Boyd said. "I got mold over there. When it rains, it comes through the patio door right there. I got cracks in my ceiling. They never came and fixed anything."

Boyd claims she recorded and documented the damage to her apartment when she moved in and provided it to the property manager.

Until repairs are made, she has refused to pay rent.

Boyd received a notice dated Jan. 19 from McDonnell Property Management informing her she had three days to pay $3,465 in back rent or move out. Otherwise, she faced eviction and termination of her lease.

She said she was surprised to see the letter from McDonnell, claiming tenants were not properly informed of the change in management.

Days later, she received another letter dated Jan. 24 and signed by McDonnell Property Management but on Arsenal Property Group letterhead of a 30-day notice that her month-to-month lease was being terminated on Feb. 28.

New management

Matt McDonnell said his company was brought on to help assist with the transition to a new owner.

That, McDonnell said, includes collecting rent, directing those who are behind to available financial assistance and getting those who are paid up into other rental housing it manages in the Quad-Cities with comparable rents "that will pass all the city regulations and standards for rental property."

"We give them a year lease so this doesn't happen to them again," McDonnell said. "If they call us and tell us there's a problem, we take care of it so it doesn't become such a giant problem."

While residents and families will be displaced, McDonnell said people shouldn't lose sight of the fact Arsenal Property Group plans to "take this eyesore of a property and return it to livable conditions."

"We're not trying to put anybody out on the street," McDonnell said.

At the same time he said the buildings are in such disrepair, "the only way to fix those issues is to move people out" in order to completely overhaul the buildings.

McDonnell said his company has already shown several tenants other units it has available at various price scales, including for those who can't afford much.

"We can rehouse a lot of these folks without making the transition too terrible on them," he said.

Arsenal Property Group undertook a similar project last summer, purchasing rental properties along East 35th Street with plans to renovate and upscale the properties.

Tenants were given 30-day notice that month-to-month leases would not be renewed and they would have to move, leading to frustrations and pleas to city officials for assistance finding, affording and moving to new housing amid a severe shortage of safe, affordable housing for low-income renters in the Quad-Cities.

Many of the renters live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability and rely on government assistance and benefits.

According to Humility Homes and Services in Davenport, for every 100 low-income renters, there are only 37 affordable and available units in the Quad Cities.

McDonnell Property Management provided Boyd with a list of local organizations and nonprofits to reach out to for help. The company noted federal dollars remain available to assist Iowans who lost income or face financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Money is available through the Iowa Finance Authority to help renters and mortgage owners with payments to avoid eviction and foreclosure.

Renters can apply for up to four months' worth of rental assistance up to a maximum of $3,200, and can include months in arrears no earlier than the April 1, 2020 rent payment. Iowans can also apply for up to $2,000 in assistance to pay utility bills if at risk of disconnection due to loss of income related to the pandemic.

Withholding rent

Boyd, though, refuses to pay, arguing she has a right to withhold rent due to the previous property manager's refusal to make ordered repairs.

Doing so, though, is risky. Tenants must follow very specific steps to withhold rent and could still be evicted if they don’t pay the rent even if the landlord failed to make repairs, according to Iowa Legal Aid. That includes providing notice in writing, specifying repairs that need to be made, and setting rent aside in a special account separate from the landlord's personal accounts.

"Withholding rent is always risky. You don’t know whether a judge will agree that the problem was so bad that you had the right to withhold the rent," according to Legal Aid. "At the same time, it is illegal for a landlord to refuse to make repairs or shut off utilities because a tenant is behind on the rent."

Iowa law does not outright state that a tenant in Iowa has the ability to withhold rent in response to habitability issues, but they do have the right to make and deduct the cost of repairs from the following month’s rent. Doing so, though, requires an agreement in writing between the tenant and landlord before proceeding.

If a landlord intentionally or negligently fails to provide heat, water, electricity or other "essentials," tenants are allowed to pursue legal action to recover damages. They can also contact the city if a landlord fails to make necessary repairs and maintain the house or apartment.

Boyd, though, insists she has the right to withhold rent due to the repeated notices and orders from the city to make repairs to address housing code violations.

While she has the ability to move, Boyd said other tenants do not.

She and her daughter, Mia Moore, said they also want the city "to do better on (enforcing) building codes."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.