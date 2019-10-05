In the backroom den where he spends most of his time these days, Steve Duffy is surrounded by memorabilia celebrating his favorite baseball team: the New York Yankees.
Framed ballplayer photographs, a personalized bat and baseballs cover the walls. It’s the only room that he’s allowed to decorate, his wife jokes. And it’s the space that Duffy has turned into his campaign headquarters as he competes to become Davenport’s next mayor.
And Duffy intends to win.
“I don’t do anything for second place,” Duffy, a 71-year-old retiree, said during a recent interview. “That’s why I’m a Yankee fan. I hope to win. I really hope to win and I hope the people can see that I’m here to help them.”
Mayor Frank Klipsch announced late last year he would not seek a third term in office. Six candidates are competing in Tuesday’s primary election that’ll narrow the field to two. The top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Nov. 5.
Davenport city government operates under a weak-mayor system. Top paid staff are in charge of carrying out the day-to-day needs of delivering city services to residents and often are the consultants and drafters of proposals that go to City Hall for consideration.
The mayor votes only to break a tie on council, which rarely happens. Another power granted to the mayor is the ability to veto council legislation, another rare event.
But the mayor does serve as the face of the city and will be called upon to offer a broader vision for addressing issues of concern to taxpayers, including fixing the streets, ensuring public safety is up to par and finding a way to offer greater flood protection along the riverfront.
Duffy faces five rivals who bring a variety of professional experiences, leadership styles and visions for the city’s future. But as he has campaigned around the neighborhood, Duffy says he considers himself the best candidate to bring the concerns of Davenporters to City Hall.
“I’ve always said I don’t want to be a politician,” Duffy said. “I want to be a friend of the people.”
Public safety is No. 1
Duffy is running for office focused on bettering public safety in Davenport. He thinks there’s too much violent crime in the city and that juveniles in the city are turning to things like car theft because there’s too little for them to do. And he thinks the city needs more cops out on the street.
Last year, Klipsch started moving toward the development of a conceptual Juvenile Assessment Center, which uses a restorative justice model aimed at connecting troubled kids and their families with existing social services. The proposal has also been supported by Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.
Duffy likes the model and wants to support it if he’s elected. Other things he wants to see include more city activities through the Parks Department. Duffy sits on the city’s park advisory board, an appointed position, and once ran for an elected parks spot decades ago when that was still an elected position.
Other solutions Duffy is presenting include offering other athletic programs that involve area police officers to build more community relationships with younger kids. And he also would like to see the number of gun sales more highly regulated, pointing to the Five Points neighborhood as an example of an area where there are too many places to buy one.
“You can buy a gun at five spots there,” Duffy said during a recent interview with the Times Editorial Board. He added that he has a neighbor who owns an assault rifle and thinks those need to be made illegal.
Other big issues include the condition of the city’s streets, which has been a top concern of Davenport taxpayers for years. A recent survey found Davenport residents rated neighborhood streets and major thoroughfares very poorly compared to other services the city provides. Duffy says the Public Works Department needs to be reviewed because there may be too few workers now compared to a decade ago.
When it comes to seasonal flooding from the Mississippi River, Duffy says the city has a “duty” to protect the residents and businesses. He does not support the idea of building a permanent floodwall, but he does like the removable panel wall used at Modern Woodmen Park, the city-owned minor league baseball stadium.
You have free articles remaining.
Broader goals of Duffy’s also include helping to grow local jobs and development in the city.
'Team effort'
The block where Duffy lives in near the intersection of Ripley and Hayes streets is packed with campaign signs in every lawn. He says the neighbors all around wanted one after he announced his campaign a few months ago.
Duffy, 71, grew up in Davenport and has lived here all his life. His wife, Jacky, works with Petersen Plumbing & Heating near the West End in Davenport.
In his early days, Duffy bounced around to different parts of the city before winding up in the Five Points neighborhood where he spent much of his childhood. He remembers when Central Park Avenue was still a gravel road.
Duffy’s parents both worked. His father was a drill sergeant under General Douglas MacArthur during World War II, Duffy said, and he described his upbringing as strict. He was not allowed to let his hair grow or have facial hair.
When he began college at St. Ambrose University, Duffy grew a mustache that he wore until recently. He shaved when he decided to run for office, a choice that has been highly supported and encouraged by his wife.
“There’s an old cliché saying that people don’t trust a man with a mustache in politics,” Duffy said, with a laugh. “So I shaved it clean, got my haircut the same day and decided I’m running for mayor.”
Duffy is now retired from work as a municipal insurance claims manager for several cities around the Midwest. Over the years, he said, he has earned knowledge and experience with that field he believes translates well to the role he would take on as mayor.
Now, Duffy is a stepfather to two grown men and has three grandchildren. For 40 years, he coached little league and other sports in the area, and has watched many local kids grow up to lead successful lives, he said.
For Duffy, being a coach demonstrate the type of leadership style he will bring to City Hall if he is successful in November. The mayor, he said, is an important elected position that needs to be a leader for the council and city staff. And it’s all about working together as a team, he says.
“I base my whole campaign on team effort,” Duffy said. “You got to work together do the very best you can in anything you do in life.”