A South Dakota-based car wash company wants to build a new location at the Five Points intersection — where five streets intersect in Davenport.

If the City Council this week approves a rezoning request, Silverstar is to demolish three residential properties and a Jumpin Joey's building for a car wash at the corner of Hickory Grove Road and North Division Street.

Silverstar is a partially subscription-based car wash company with locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sioux City, Iowa; and Fargo, North Dakota. The company is also planning a car wash in Des Moines, according to its website.

In a prominent location and on an oddly shaped parcel, the proposed redevelopment has prompted a discussion about traffic safety at the intersection.

At recent meetings, council members have debated whether to require the company to build barriers to prevent motorists from making left turns into or out of the property at Division Street. Already, there were conditions to prevent left turns onto Hickory Grove Road, but the city engineer recommended the additional change to prevent a back-up of cars and a left-turn conflict.

Company representatives have opposed the staff-recommended change, telling council members that limiting left turns into the business would discourage customers from using the car wash and could force drivers to make U-turns in a residential area.

"We feel that would be pretty detrimental to the project," Josh Johnson, a representative of the engineering firm for the project, said at the City Council's April 19 Committee of the Whole meeting, referring to the Division Street amendment. "And we'd probably make some serious considerations as to how financially this would impact us."

City-provided data given to council members showed five vehicle crashes in five years at the Five Points intersection, according to City Council members.

The council voted 7-2 in favor of the amendment requiring the developers to install barriers at the entrance and exit points to prevent left turns at Division Street. The council will vote on the rezoning as a whole with those changes at its Wednesday meeting.

"Public safety being this council's and one of my top priorities, I'm going to have to side with the traffic engineer," Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward 1, said Wednesday as he proposed the amendment.

Despite the decision, Graham Westra, director of real estate, wrote in an email to a Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter that the real estate arm of the company, Midwest Fidelity Partners, LLC, is "pleased where we are with this project."

"We have been honored to work with the Davenport City Council and will continue to work with them on this investment in Davenport and other investments we are making in the community," Westra wrote. "The city staff we have worked with have been first class."

"When we are completed with our development in the Davenport area, we will be employing over 100 people with high-paying jobs with great benefits,” he added.