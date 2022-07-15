Accessory Dwelling Units to be considered for Moline

David Silverman of Corporation Council presented Moline council members at Tuesday's meeting with two proposed changes to the city's zoning and land development ordinance.

The proposal would amend the definition of family and create a new division for accessory dwelling units in article three, chapter 35 of the zoning and land development ordinance. ADU's are smaller, independent residential units that are located on the same lot as a stand alone, single-family home.

Division nine under article three, chapter 35 would establish definitions for the seven different ADU's.

"I tried to keep them pretty straightforward and clean," Silverman said. "We didn't want to do a lot of violence to the zoning code and amend all the different sections."

An ADU would be defined as dwelling unit that is detached and an accessory to an existing principle dwelling. It would also define attached, meaning a unit that expands on an existing principle dwelling detached and defines detached as an ADU that is freestanding on the same residential zoning lot as the existing dwelling.

It also defines conversion, garage attached, garage conversion and junior.

Property owners that have an ADU would also be required to reside on the same lot as the ADU. Residents who wish to reside in an ADU would need to be related to the property owner by blood, marriage or adoption or have a client-patient, caregiver, or other contractual relationship with the ADU property owner.

Fourth Ward Ald. Matt Timion asked what enforcements would be in placed to prevent owners from utilizing the dwelling as an Airbnb since the goal is to house long-term people and not short-term.

"We all agree that we don't want a bunch of Airbnb's popping up next to everyone's house," Timion said. "That defeats the purpose of what we are trying do."

Silverman said as of right now registration would be the only thing that could prevent ADU's from becoming Airbnb's.

The proposed ordinance requires those with ADU's to file and obtain a special use permit for an ADU in the R-2 One Family Residence District and obtain approval for a site plan.

It would also be required under the proposed ordinance that those wishing to reside in an ADU to be a family member of the owner.

Moline's ordinance currently defines family "as one or more persons related by blood, marriage or adoption...who are living with the family in a single dwelling" and includes any servants and no more than one guest residing with the family. The proposed amendment adds on that nothing in the definition should be construed that would prevent any individual the right to live together protected by state or federal fair housing laws.

Ald. At-Large James Patrick Schmidt that the proposed ordinance as presented is "entirely too strict."

"I think the purpose moving forward with the ADU is to allow for greater density, is to allow for adding to the affordable home stock within the city," Schmidt said.

Since it was an informational presentation no action was taken but according to the proposed ordinance document, council could take further action in August.