Members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission are questioning the advice they are receiving from Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey concerning an ongoing dispute over the commission’s membership, raising the idea of hiring an outside attorney to evaluate the situation and perhaps bring a case to Scott County District Court.
Lacey suggested the pathway as a possible resolution for a legal argument that has been festering for several months. That fight became the focal point of a Tuesday meeting, during which Lacey was accused of purposefully misdirecting commissioners, an assertion she described as slanderous.
Lacey told commissioners the city’s civil rights staff — herself included — have been caught in the middle of the dispute.
“My duty as the commission’s counsel is to make sure that I’m advising you all not to do things that are not legal or not constitutional. That’s the extent of it,” she told commissioners. “I don’t have a personal stake in who is on the commission.”
The commission is a seven-member panel of residents that evaluates complaints of civil rights violations within the city limits. Commissioners are also responsible for overseeing the employment of the city’s civil rights director and reviewing monthly case status reports.
For months, the commission has been in turmoil following the removal of each member through one avenue or another. And the eligibility of each sitting commissioner is being disputed by one side or the other.
Issues surrounding the commission’s membership first arose when three commissioners refused to step down after their terms expired in November. The mayor later appointed and the city council approved three replacements, who have yet to be welcomed to join the group.
Afterward, four commissioners were kicked off the panel by Mayor Frank Klipsch in April for allowing the three members whose terms had expired to participate in commission business. That action is under review in Scott County District Court after a former commissioner brought a lawsuit against the city and its elected officials.
Much of the uncertainty surrounding the commission’s makeup as of late is grounded in a resolution passed by the previous commission in February that rejected the mayor’s first round of appointees.
The four newest commissioners were seeking to rescind that resolution on Tuesday. But all of the commission’s actions were stalled after Lacey told them they needed at least five members to take such action, saying Iowa law establishes that requirement.
That position led commissioners to decry a Groundhog Day-like scenario in which there appears to be no path forward for conducting business.
“How do we move forward from here?” asked Commissioner Ruby Mateos. “Because we have a problem.”
The biggest flashpoint of Tuesday’s meeting occurred when Lee Gaston, a commission appointee whose eligibility continues to be questioned by the opposing faction, suggested Lacey was purposefully misleading commissioners.
“As long as this commission relies upon Ms. Lacey as its parliamentarian and its counsel, we will make no progress,” Gaston said, adding that he does not believe the guidance Lacey is giving is “necessarily reliable for the operations of this commission.”
Gaston also blamed Lacey for “almost seven months of procedural delays that this commission has experienced in being able to resolve these matters.”
Lacey responded by saying she was personally offended, calling Gaston’s comments “slander.”
“My legal opinions are widely valued … within the civil rights community,” she said, adding: “I don’t know what you’re basing that on, and I view that as slander.
Commissioners ultimately decided to adjourn without addressing the list of items on the agenda. After the meeting, Lacey said she may put together a list of outside attorneys that the commissioners could review if they wish to seek outside legal counsel.
Other points of contention raised during Tuesday’s hourlong meeting included the accuracy of the previous meeting’s recorded notes and the relationship between the city’s legal department and the commission.