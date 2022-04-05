ACLU urges Davenport, Bettendorf to repeal panhandling ordinances

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa penned letters to Davenport and Bettendorf on Tuesday asking the cities to repeal city ordinances that put restrictions on soliciting money, often called panhandling.

The organization says the cities could risk being sued, writing that courts have found similar ordinances violate the right to free speech enshrined in the First Amendment by “wrongly shut(ting) down the free speech of people asking for help,” according to a press release issued on Tuesday. Instead, the ACLU said cities should focus on access to housing and services and modifying infrastructure for road safety.

The letter from the ACLU calls on the cities to repeal the ordinances, stay enforcement pending repeal and dismiss pending prosecution for those who violated the ordinances.

Davenport bans people from verbally asking for money in roadways, medians, at intersections from cars not legally parked or in a way that impedes traffic. It also prohibits such activity in certain public places.

Davenport City Attorney Tom Warner said the city was still reviewing the ACLU's letter and the city’s ordinance.

“We like to hear comments and concerns, and I’m glad they reached out to us,” Warner said of the ACLU.

In Bettendorf, people can apply for a free, six-month license to solicit money in certain areas. In 2015, the city changed its ordinance to order panhandlers 100 feet away from roadways and intersections. At the time, the city had 40 active licenses. As of Tuesday, City Attorney Chris Curran said Bettendorf had no active permits, meaning it had not received any applications in the last six months.

Curran wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus that Bettendorf staff and elected officials were reviewing the ACLU’s letter and “will further examine our ordinance to determine whether any changes are necessary.”

Bettendorf notes in its code that the city “does not encourage any person to contribute to such solicitation” and instead that by issuing a permit the city would be in a better position to inform people of ordinances and respond to complaints.

The ACLU argues because the cities specifically target solicitors, similar ordinances have been challenged and overturned in court. In addition to Davenport and Bettendorf, the ACLU also sent letters to Dubuque and Coralville.

"Punishing homeless people with fines, fees and arrests simply for asking for help is not only unconstitutional but also inhumane," ACLU of Iowa staff attorney Shefali Aurora said. "It only prolongs their homelessness. The only true solutions to homelessness are better access to housing and services in our communities.

"Rather than criminalizing panhandling through these ordinances, cities can modify restrictions and infrastructure to optimize pedestrian and traffic safety while avoiding being prejudicial to those in poverty or limiting free speech. We urge the cities to promptly repeal their ordinances to avoid the risk of litigation," Aurora added.

This is the second round of letters the ACLU has filed with cities about panhandling. In 2018, Des Moines, Grimes and Council Bluffs repealed ordinances banning panhandling after the ACLU sent letters urging them to do so.

After repealing its ordinance that banned panhandling without a license, the City of Des Moines then banned standing in the median of roughly 200 intersections, according to the Des Moines Register.

Aurora said similar ordinances have been found unconstitutional as well, citing a case in Oklahoma City where an appeals court overturned an ordinance banning standing in medians.

“Courts have actually found ordinances like Des Moines' median ban unconstitutional, too, because medians are traditional public forums where speech is highly protected,” Aurora wrote in an email.

