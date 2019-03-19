The state of the city of Moline is solid, progress is being made and bridges are being built.
In her annual State of the City address on Monday, Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri focused less on the city's budget and more on partnerships with other communities and groups.
With much of the region focused on construction of the new I-74 bridge, Acri used a "building bridges" theme to highlight projects and progress in the city during her address.
"Our attention is justly focused on our beautiful new I-74 river bridge. But alongside that work, the city of Moline has been busy building other important bridges; bridges with our neighbors, bridges with our businesses, and bridges with our residents," Acri said.
The event was hosted by the Moline Rotary and Moline Kiwanis Club at the TaxSlayer Center. In addition to city staff, aldermen and residents, also present was Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, Eldridge Mayor Marty O'Boyle, former Moline mayors Stan Leach and Don Welvaert; and Col. Steven Marr, Garrison Commander at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Acri said there are construction challenges with the $1.2 billion I-74 bridge project, including the change that took effect Monday with rerouting west-bound I-74 bridge traffic through downtown Moline in order to use the 3rd Avenue ramp entrance to the bridge.
She said a 2013 study did not take into account trains passing through town and crowds exiting the TaxSlayer Center after events.
Acri said Public Works Director and interim City Administrator J.D. Schulte has been working with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration on an alternative traffic route, including possibly keeping one lane of Iowa-bound traffic on the I-74 bridge.
"We have all been aware of the challenges that could come this summer with the alternate traffic route congestion," Acri said. "We are not only concerned about the inconvenience to our travelers on I-74 and through the downtown area, but we are especially concerned about the impact the challenging congestion will have on our downtown businesses."
Schulte said in order to help ease congestion along 19th Street, technology has been installed in streetlights allowing them to be manually controlled according to traffic flow.
"We can get in there, do some overrides and clear traffic as necessary," Schulte said. "With the (bridge) theme today, I think it's important to mention how civic-minded our city council has been and our park board in that they built these collaborations."
One such collaboration Schulte spoke about is with Lunda Construction Co. and an agreement allowing them to use the park along Old River Drive to stage and assemble large beams to be used in the arch span of the bridge. Schulte said the agreement will speed up construction.
Economic Development Director Ray Forsythe was present, but did not speak during the address. Instead, Acri asked Renew Moline CEO and President Alexandria Elias to talk about the potential development of land that will become available under the old I-74 bridge footprint downtown.
Acri introduced City Clerk Janine Hollembaek-Parr, saying she has been doing "amazing work" in her first year on the job.
Acri credited Hollembaek-Parr for making liquor license renewals more efficient by working with the city's information technology and legal departments to process applications online.
"It was a great success this year and will facilitate a much simpler and more efficient process with the renewals next year," Acri said.
Acri spoke briefly on the city's budget, saying an increase in the tax levy to the county by half a percent will result in a property tax decrease for 2019 because of a projected rise in property values.
"We carefully budget revenues and expenditures to promote a fiscally strong city. The tax levy passed by the city council in the fall will result in a tax savings to the property owners of Moline," Acri said.
Acri said the city's portion of property taxes is 21 percent, which helps pay for police and fire pensions, the public library and parks.