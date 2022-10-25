Additional tax for proposed SSA in downtown Rock Island main point of concern

The proposed budget for the SSA allocates about 44% to salaries and chamber fees.

Downtown resident Tom Thoms spoke in favor for the SSA, saying he is willing to pay more taxes to see change happen in downtown Rock Island. Thoms said he has watched over the past 12 years downtown taking step backwards, watching businesses and individuals leaving and moving elsewhere.

"I'm in this game to spend more money if this goes through," Thoms said.

Thoms said the proposed SSA can be a "catalyst" of a light at the end of the tunnel.

Revenues collected from taxes levied or imposed upon properties within the district would be used towards special services such as litter pick-up, maintenance of flower plantings, hospitality assistance for visitors, supplemental business assistance programs and more.

Tom Norman also spoke in favor for the SSA, saying he has watched downtown go from the "top of the heap, to the bottom of the heap" and that the additional tax will allow for downtown revitalization.

"I don't look at it as an additional tax," Norman said. "I look at it as an opportunity for property owners and business owners to have some input into what's going on downtown."

East Moline, Moline, Davenport and Bettendorf have established SSAs. Davenport and Bettendorf have contracted services with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to manage the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Downtown Bettendorf Organization whereas Moline and East Moline manage them in-house.