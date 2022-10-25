Additional tax for proposed SSA in downtown Rock Island main point of concern

Rock Island City Council held the first of two public hearings Monday, Oct. 24, regarding the proposed Special Services Area for the downtown.
The main topic of discussion was the additional tax property owners in The District would face. Property owners in the proposed SSA would pay a 1.15% tax on their assessed value.
Scott Wolf, Moline resident who purchased an abandoned building in downtown Rock Island, is against the SSA. Wolf said compared to other municipalities across the state Rock Island is noncompetitive and the additional tax will make the city even less desirable to do business in.
"You can't just keep raising the taxes because we're in a death spiral right now, and we need to turn that around," Wolf said.
An SSA works by levying a tax in a specific area of the city, which then benefits from the proceeds.
Brett Hitchcock, owner of Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, is for downtown revitalization but does not support the SSA, saying he has concerns with the budget and how much is allocated towards chamber fees and salaries.
The proposed budget for the SSA allocates about 44% to salaries and chamber fees.
Downtown resident Tom Thoms spoke in favor for the SSA, saying he is willing to pay more taxes to see change happen in downtown Rock Island. Thoms said he has watched over the past 12 years downtown taking step backwards, watching businesses and individuals leaving and moving elsewhere.
"I'm in this game to spend more money if this goes through," Thoms said.
Thoms said the proposed SSA can be a "catalyst" of a light at the end of the tunnel.
Revenues collected from taxes levied or imposed upon properties within the district would be used towards special services such as litter pick-up, maintenance of flower plantings, hospitality assistance for visitors, supplemental business assistance programs and more.
Tom Norman also spoke in favor for the SSA, saying he has watched downtown go from the "top of the heap, to the bottom of the heap" and that the additional tax will allow for downtown revitalization.
"I don't look at it as an additional tax," Norman said. "I look at it as an opportunity for property owners and business owners to have some input into what's going on downtown."
East Moline, Moline, Davenport and Bettendorf have established SSAs. Davenport and Bettendorf have contracted services with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to manage the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Downtown Bettendorf Organization whereas Moline and East Moline manage them in-house.