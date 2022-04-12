ADM-backed proposed carbon pipeline to route through Scott, Rock Island counties

A proposed pipeline backed by ADM that aims to capture and st 300-mile channel would transport liquid carbon dioxide ore carbon dioxide would route through northern Scott and Rock Island counties, company representatives told the Scott County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, known as ADM, and Wolf Carbon Solutions, which operates a carbon pipeline in Canada, propose building a roughly 300-mile underground pipeline that would transport liquid carbon dioxide, a byproduct of ethanol, from ADM’s plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton to an ADM sequestration site in central Illinois.

It’s the third such carbon pipeline being proposed in Iowa, which advocates say will help the ethanol industry remain viable as the county looks to cut greenhouse gases to combat climate change, as well as aid in a transition away from fossil fuels.

Iowans have opposed carbon pipelines going through their land, with concerns companies will use eminent domain to seize land from unwilling landowners. And some environmental groups say carbon pipelines represent a continued reliance of fossil fuel use and rely on public tax dollars that could instead be used for wind or solar projects.

The precise route of the pipeline has not been established, Wolf Carbon Advisor Nicholas Noppinger told Scott County supervisors on Tuesday.

A map supplied by the two companies shows a potential right-of-way spanning through Linn, Cedar, Scott and Clinton counties in Iowa and Rock Island, Henry, Stark, Peoria, Tazewell, Logan, DeWitt and Macon Counties in Illinois.

Noppinger said the company plans to have a more precise route by the summer, and public hearings are expected in July.

He added that if everything goes to plan, the pipeline would likely be operational in 3 to 3 ½ years.

Representatives from ADM and Wolf Carbon Solutions, a subsidiary of Wolf Midstream, said the proposed pipeline would remove 5 million to 6 million tons of CO2 per year from the atmosphere from ethanol and fertilizer plants. Noppinger said other companies could "plug" into the pipeline that wish to decarbonize.

Noppinger said Wolf has not petitioned to use eminent domain, the power of the government to take private land for public use or benefit.

"We've never needed to use eminent domain in our areas," Noppinger said. "Eminent domain, it's rare. It's kind of a means of last resort. And for us, we don't like using it because it bogs down the process and disrupts the whole kind of cohesion between landowners and the pipeline.

"So, we try to negotiate creatively with landowners," he added. "We try to incentivize them to get our pipeline through their land and if we can't get there, we build around and build to wherever there are landowners out there that are willing to have a pipeline in their backyard."

Noppinger declined to give a reporter cost estimates for the pipeline, saying the company is keeping the capital numbers confidential.

The CO2 would be stored in Mt. Simon formation in Decatur, Illinois, 7,000 feet underground. According to Noppinger, the formation would have ample room to sequester the annual amount of carbon.

Whether the pipeline goes forward will be a decision left to the Iowa Utilities Board.

Several supervisors, including farmer John Maxwell and Ken Croken, questioned whether the pipeline makes economic and environmental sense as the U.S. moves away from fossil fuels and toward electric vehicles, especially if it'll be multiple years before it is operational.

"The automotive industry is leapfrogging to electric," Croken said. "Are we just delaying the inevitable with this kind of a project? Spending buckets of money on technology that is short-lived in our future?"

The Iowa Sierra Club has fought similar pipeline proposals, arguing subsidies that pipeline projects would receive would be better used toward solar and wind energy.

"This right now is just throwing a ton of public money at a giant experiment that so far has shown us is not that productive," said Jess Mazour with the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club.

Food and Water Watch, a national environmental group, estimates carbon pipelines in Iowa could receive as much as $23 billion in subsidies.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa's GOP senator, visiting Davenport on Tuesday, demurred on a question on whether he supported public subsidies for carbon capture pipelines like those that are being considered across Iowa.

He said there's a tax bill being considered in Congress and he was "looking at alternatives in that direction, but whether the pipeline actually exists goes to the Iowa utilities commission and the Iowa Legislature."

Maxwell said he farms on land with a non-CO2 pipeline underneath and that yields are generally poorer after the construction crews disturbed the topsoil.

Noppinger said an energy transition to fully electric would take time and the pipeline would help meet goals to get carbon out of the atmosphere before then.

