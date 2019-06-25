Riverfront Improvement Commissioners hashed out some of the lingering issues with Davenport’s railroad crossings on Tuesday evening, pointing to the budding relationship with Canadian Pacific Railroad as an opportunity to make long term riverfront goals a reality despite new challenges that have emerged.
“They need flood protection. We as a city need flood protection,” said Riverfront Improvement Commissioner Bill Churchill. “So we have a common goal. So working together with them and perhaps (building) some kind of flood protection so that we both can be happy seems like a reasonable thing to talk about.”
Churchill’s comments reflected a wider theme of collaboration voiced by other commissioners, many of whom offered their complaints about the situation while expressing a desire to work with railroad officials to preserve the riverfront – a nine-mile stretch along the Mississippi often touted as Davenport’s greatest asset. Needs of the city include permanent railroad crossings at several intersections, safe and easy vehicular and pedestrian traffic for Modern Woodmen Park, and a way to square the new track heights with future riverfront development plans.
In late March, Canadian Pacific began raising its railroad tracks along Davenport’s riverfront stretch, increasing the height by several feet in some places. Officials with the railroad say the raised tracks are a permanent change aimed toward protecting the rails and train traffic from Mississippi River flooding events.
But with the raised tracks came issues at the city’s intersecting street crossings and other long term plans drawn up for the riverfront, where city officials envision a blossoming district of parks, commerce and recreational activities for residents and tourists to enjoy. The move initially drew widespread condemnation from members of city government, who also criticized the railroad for raising the tracks without consulting city officials.
In recent months, tempers have cooled somewhat, giving way to an approach that accepts the raised tracks and seeks to remedy the situation through partnership. But Riverfront Improvement Commissioner Karl Rhomberg, who’s been highly critical of the railroad and the city’s response, continued that stance Tuesday night.
Rhomberg bemoaned what he described as a city government that’s “raising the white flag of surrender,” saying he thinks local officials should officially support binding the railroad to restoring the riverfront to its original state. He called for fellow commissioners to approve a motion to that end, but received no support Tuesday.
“Everything I ever needed to know I learned in kindergarten,” Rhomberg said. “First thing I learned is, when you make a mess you should clean it up. And the railroad has made a tremendous mess, and I think the railroad owes it to the city of Davenport to clean it up – not help us do triage or put bandages on the scars that they have created on our riverfront.”
“And I think anything less than that ... defaults to the railroad’s rather imperious behavior of severing us from our riverfront, our most significant asset in our community,” he added.
Meanwhile, fellow Riverfront Improvement Commissioner Dee Bruemmer recounted what’s been done with a council-commission working group that’s met several times over the last few weeks. That workgroup has been evaluating engineering plans offered by Canadian Pacific and providing feedback for city officials to be considered as those designs are further defined.
Bruemmer said she remains “optimistic” following those meetings. And while she agrees the railroad has damaged the city’s riverfront, she thinks there’s still a way for the city to be made whole by partnering with the railroad.
“Being made whole can be done in different ways,” she said.
Canadian Pacific has wide authority when it comes to moving train traffic throughout the United States. Some city officials have suggested that a case be brought before the federal Surface Transportation Board, the regulatory arm that oversees railroad issues, though the city council has voiced concerns over what it would cost to go down that road and the apparent unlikelihood of winning.
Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said Tuesday that no one on council he’s heard from wants to “go the legal route.” He also noted that Canadian Pacific is a “willing partner” at the moment – which could change if the city decided to bring a case to the federal authority.