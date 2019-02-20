Cobham, a major defense and aerospace manufacturer based in the United Kingdom, plans to enhance its Davenport facility with $67 million in upgrades and add 150 high-paying jobs to its local operation.
Company officials outlined parts of that plan for Davenport council members Wednesday during the city’s committee-of-the-whole meeting. The multi-million-dollar upgrades would go toward an addition on the company’s existing plant to make room for as many as 1,300 employees and build up the company’s research and development operation, said Kevin McKeown, Cobham’s vice president and general manager.
The developments will happen over the next three years, McKeown said. He also noted the company has experienced rapid growth recently, pointing to the hiring of more than 170 people — 50 of them engineers — and 20 percent overall business growth within the last year.
“Cobham in Davenport has a really great story to tell,” McKeown said, adding that he’s worked for the company for more than 20 years and continues to see it as “an impressive place.”
The company is also seeking a $400,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority under a state program that compensates businesses for creating high-paying jobs, said Susanne Knutsen, Davenport’s economic development manager. That matter is scheduled to be considered by the state agency’s board of directors on Friday.
Meanwhile, Davenport’s city council is considering a property tax break for Cobham under the city’s recently expanded urban revitalization exemption program. That incentive is meant to match a state-mandated requirement related to the economic development grant the company is eyeing, Knutsen said.
City staffers estimate Cobham’s participation in the program, which locks in a property’s assessed value despite improvements that could cause it to increase, would save the company almost $200,000 over 10 years. A proposal to give the property pre-approval for joining the program is up for council action next week.
In 2017, the company was asked to pay nearly $180,000 in property taxes, records with the Scott County Assessor’s office show.
On Wednesday, several elected officials showered praise on Cobham for its plan to build up the business. Among them was Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, who jokingly suggested that Cobham officials organize an outing with council members and put them in military jets to test out the company’s gadgets.
Mayor Frank Klipsch called the company “a pretty well-kept secret” of the city, saying he’s visited three times and is “more impressed every time I go.”