AFL-CIO Quad-City Federation of Labor has new leadership

Quad-City Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO members have chosen new leadership.

Dan Gosa was elected president, replacing longtime labor and political activist Dino Leone, who stepped down. Leone was elected president in January 2013.

Gosa is the midwest regional organizer for the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Local 81 and also serves as Davenport school board president.

"I am deeply humbled and honored by the opportunity to represent the Quad City Federation of Labor," Gosa said in a statement. "I look forward to working collaboratively with all of our affiliates and being a strong voice for labor. One of my top priorities will be working towards bringing all unions together in our joint effort to represent the interest of all working people."

Jeff Deppe of LiUNA Local 309 was elected as Illinois vice president. Deppe also serves on the Rock Island County board.