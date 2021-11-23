After 2019 flood closed their businesses, Davenport owners happy to see flood plan

"The 22-foot mark should take care of the vast majority of any of our flood problems in Davenport," he continued. "It did a great job of protecting what needs to be protected and planning for the future, and at the same time prepare for any flooding events that may occur in the short term."

He applauded the plan's emphasis of first tackling work under ground to fix damaged and dated storm sewers that allow floodwaters to rise from below.

"The underground work is vitally important to keep streets open for throughput of traffic and keeping businesses open," Stopulos said. "In 2019, underground flooding was causing more problems than the over-ground flooding."

Stopulos said he was pleased to see a plan that "maintains and preserve what we value with our city and downtown — protect the best of the Mississippi River and protect from the worst."

"For a city to thrive, it all has to be integrated and we have to be concerned about all parts of our city and look at it from a holistic view," he said. "There’s value in our riverfront so let’s protect … the best parts of it while planning for future protection against the river."

He pointed to Cedar Rapids at its plans for a $750 million permanent flood control system.