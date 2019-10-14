Under the watchful eye of Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, Davenport Recount Judges Pat Walton, left Duncombe Brooke and Betsy Brandsgard sort and count ballots from Davenport’s mayoral primary election at the Scott County Tremont facility on Tremont Avenue Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The recount was called by candidate Dan Portes.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Davenport City Council members Mike Matson and Rita Rawson will face off in the Nov. 5 mayoral election. Those results were confirmed Tuesday afternoon after a recount requested by close third-place finisher Dan Portes.
Portes had called for some 6,500 ballots to be recounted by hand after Rawson beat him by eight votes in the primary election last week. In primary elections, the top two vote-getters move on to compete in a November runoff.
“I think the length of time that I was actually in the race, which was only 40 days, probably was a large factor in creating an organization to win. I didn’t have one,” said Portes, who was one of the race’s top fundraisers and spenders.
"The voters gave me my report card," said Portes, the CEO and founder of Davenport-based recruiting company Management Resource Group, "and I could’ve done better."
Portes thanked volunteers for participating in the “tedious” recount process, saying the results showed the system works and the recount worked too. He also “appreciated the opportunity" to run for office, congratulating Matson and Rawson and wishing them the best of luck.
The recount was done by three volunteer judges inside a Scott County-owned warehouse beginning Monday morning. With the help of Scott County elections officials, they opened dozens of sealed cardboard boxes containing the paper ballots and counted through the votes by precinct over the span of two days. The process finished late Tuesday afternoon.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, whose office administers local elections, welcomed the opportunity to show residents they could have faith in the high-tech voting machines Scott County has invested in. From the beginning, she doubted a recount would change the outcome because of their preciseness.
Six challengers sought to replace outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch this year after he chose not to run for a third term. While Davenport’s mayor rarely acts on policy proposals that go before the City Council, the mayor serves as the face of the city and offers broad solutions to major issues. The job pays nearly $48,000 per year plus access to city health care.
Matson, an alderman since 2008, was a clear victor on primary night after he won 33% of the vote to Rawson’s 23%. About 45% of primary voters picked unsuccessful candidates, and an open question remains concerning who they will support on election night in three weeks.
Portes, who also won support from roughly 23% of primary voters, said he is considering endorsing a candidate but has not disclosed which one. He also hopes issues he raised during his mayoral campaign might still take form under the next mayor, including his approaches to a long-term flooding mitigation plan and more affordable housing to help low-income children perform better in school.
Meanwhile, voters have selected the only two candidates with City Council experience to continue on in the race to the mayor’s office.
Matson is one of its longest-serving members and has pointed to his leadership experience as a schoolteacher and retired sergeant major with the U.S. Army among the traits he would bring if elected. His top issue is increasing public safety for Davenport with additional investment in policing technology and forwarding a conceptual restorative juvenile justice resource center that has gained traction under Klipsch’s administration.
As she eyes the mayor’s office, Rawson has made affordable housing expansion and revitalizing the inner-city’s distressed neighborhoods top priorities, calling the issues a “personal passion” that she has focused on since joining the City Council in 2016. Her professional background includes work as a college professor teaching cultural diversity and as a financial adviser.
