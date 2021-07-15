After remapping of Illinois House districts, McCombie exploring run for state Senate

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is considering a bid for state Senate District 37 after remapping of the state House districts would force her to primary a fellow Republican in the 2022 election.

McCombie is serving her third term in the Illinois House. Rather than challenge State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport; or State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon; McCombie said she is exploring the new 37th State Senate District.

If McCombie decides to run in the 37th District, she would likely have to primary freshman State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, to win election.

"Democrat politicians drew this map behind closed doors and consolidated me with other Republicans, aiming to push me out of office," McCombie said in a news release. "Rather than challenge a House colleague, many community leaders I represent are encouraging me to run to continue to represent them in the state Senate in District 37."

The new boundaries of the 37th Senate District includes portions of Bureau, Henry, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties. If elected, McCombie would have to move from her home in Savanna.