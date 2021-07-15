After remapping of Illinois House districts, McCombie exploring run for state Senate

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is considering a bid for state Senate District 37 after remapping of the state House districts would force her to primary a fellow Republican in the 2022 election.
McCombie is serving her third term in the Illinois House. Rather than challenge State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport; or State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon; McCombie said she is exploring the new 37th State Senate District.
If McCombie decides to run in the 37th District, she would likely have to primary freshman State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, to win election.
"Democrat politicians drew this map behind closed doors and consolidated me with other Republicans, aiming to push me out of office," McCombie said in a news release. "Rather than challenge a House colleague, many community leaders I represent are encouraging me to run to continue to represent them in the state Senate in District 37."
The new boundaries of the 37th Senate District includes portions of Bureau, Henry, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties. If elected, McCombie would have to move from her home in Savanna.
"I am not done working for the people of Illinois," McCombie said. "Illinois taxpayers expect an honest, efficient government with an appreciation to protect our investments in shared priorities. My understanding of our agricultural economy in rural Illinois, how education and skills training policies can open doors to head-of-household jobs in rural and state line communities, and the experience to protect and speak strongly on behalf of struggling taxpayers in Illinois.
"The transparency, work ethic and perspective I bring coming from the state line region is a unique viewpoint that a legislator from the central part of the state likely has not experienced."
McCombie owns Blue Appraisals LLC, a real estate appraisal business, and works as a realtor with Mel Foster Co. She is the former mayor of Savanna and served on the Savanna city council.
A graduate of Western Illinois University, McCombie lists education, economic growth, public safety and strong constituent service as her priorities.