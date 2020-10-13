After selling Hope Creek Care Center, Rock Island County still owes $15.4 million on facility

Illinois law allows the county to levy a nursing home tax on residents as long as there is outstanding debt. Snider said previously he expects taxpayers to be levied for the next five to seven years, until the debt is paid.

As part of the closing agreement with Infinity Health, the county has agreed to pay $15,000 for damage caused to the building from the Aug. 10 derecho storm.

Snider also told committee members that the county received $800,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in CARES Act stimulus funds for Hope Creek in the past three months.

Hope Creek was built for $24 million in 2009, replacing its predecessor, Oak Glen. County board members voted to sell the facility in June, 2019, originally listing it for $19 million. After board members rejected a contract with Aperion Care in May, Infinity Health made an offer to buy the facility.

The sale of Hope Creek ends a 181-year history of nursing home ownership by the county. Leaders said the sale was necessary, noting the financial strain on the county with annual losses of up to $2 million.

