Sixth Ward alderman Rich Clewell has been upset in his bid for re-election. At the same time, three other incumbents were easily re-elected despite drawing challengers this year.
Four political newcomers and six incumbent aldermen won seats on the Davenport City Council in Tuesday’s general municipal election, setting the stage for a mix of new faces and experienced elected officials to guide city policy over the next two years.
Three of the newly elected council members sought open seats. Another challenger defeated Clewell.
Expectations of voters at the local level often vary by neighborhood, but common campaign themes this year have centered on improving the condition of the city’s aging infrastructure, crafting a long-term plan to address flooding, balancing commercial development with residents’ needs and encouraging citywide economic growth.
City Council has 10 seats, and four went uncontested. Unopposed election victors were Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward; Alderwoman Maria Dickman, 2nd Ward; Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large; and Alderman JJ Condon, at-large.
The other six were competitive after two City Council members ran for mayor, one bowed out of city politics and three drew political opponents.
3rd Ward
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis defeated challenger Phil Armer on Tuesday to continue representing an area that includes Downtown Davenport and many of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.
Meginnis took 71% of the vote to Armer’s 29%. Her re-election platform focused heavily on continuing her work to encourage the revival of older, historic parts of the city. She also wants to see more investment along the near West End with another two years in office.
Meanwhile, Armer ran as a change agent seeking to bring heightened accountability to top staffers in City Hall. He also advocated for offering more youth-focused programs and finding a way for the city to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.
Three candidates sought the 3rd Ward spot this year, triggering a primary election in October. Meginnis was the top vote-getter in that contest as well, taking 65% of the vote.
4th Ward
Alderman Ray Ambrose won his 12th bid for city office, defeating political opponent Jeff Bass and staying on as the governing body’s longest-serving member.
Ambrose won 60% of the vote to Bass’ 40%. Over the next two years, Ambrose intends to make increasing public safety a front-and-center issue. One approach he intends to pursue is keeping pressure on a Scott County judicial system that he thinks is too lax on repeat offenders.
Bass was one of three to challenge Ambrose this year. He emerged as Ambrose’s opponent following an October primary election, where Bass won 21% of the vote. His campaign focused on bringing new ideas to City Hall on behalf of the 4th Ward, including an initiative to encourage investment along the West Locust Street commercial corridor.
5th Ward
Matthew Dohrmann won his first bid for public office to represent the 5th Ward, defeating fellow political newcomer Kristi Miller with 53% of the vote.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Dohrmann will replace outgoing Alderwoman Rita Rawson, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor this year. Rawson has represented the area since 2016.
The 5th Ward includes the East Village neighborhood, which has become a hotspot for restaurants and businesses over the years. As the area’s next alderman, Dohrmann wants to focus on strategies that make the neighborhood and city more attractive for younger residents. He also wants to see an added push to incentivize job growth citywide.
Meanwhile, Miller campaigned with a focus on revitalizing older properties and maintaining its historic brick streets while supporting other citywide initiatives. She won 45% of the vote.
6th Ward
Freshman Alderman Clewell lost re-election against challenger Ben Jobgen in the race to represent the eastern side of the city that’s seen heavy growth and investment over recent years.
Jobgen took 53% of the vote to Clewell's 47%. Jobgen ran against Clewell following some dramatic hearings in City Hall concerning commercial developments on the northeast side, which was far quieter only a few decades ago. Along the campaign trail, Jobgen criticized Clewell for decisions he viewed as bowing to real estate developers at the expense of residents.
With another term on Council, Clewell wanted to offer a path toward finding environmentally friendly solutions to counteract seasonal flooding and make Davenport greener overall.
7th Ward
Political newcomer Patrick Peacock won election to represent an area that includes the central part of Davenport, giving voters new representation for the first time in 12 years.
Peacock will replace longtime Alderman Mike Matson, who was elected to become the city’s next mayor on Tuesday. Peacock ran against political opponent Alexandra Dermody, who received 32% of the vote to Peacock’s 68%.
Peacock is a retiree of the U.S. Army with a degree in agricultural business. He thinks the city needs to do a better job making a name for itself, and wants to work toward that goal as alderman.
8th Ward
Judith Lee was elected to represent the 8th Ward over fellow political newcomer Dirk Hillard in a race to take over for Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, who decided not to pursue another term on the City Council this year.
Hillard nearly became the de facto representative of the area as Lee only decided to run for the office days before the filing deadline to appear on the ballot. Lee won 56% of the vote to Hillard’s 44%.
As an alderwoman, Lee wants to see stronger enforcement of existing city rules to make the neighborhoods more livable. She runs an environmental consulting company and also has experience working with upper layers of government.
Hillard campaigned with a focus on economic development citywide and in his neighborhood while working alongside other city elected officials.
Mike Matson election night party
Mike Matson election night party
Mike Matson election night party
Mike Matson election night party
Mike Matson election night party
Mike Matson election night party
Mike Matson election night party
Mike Matson election night party
Mike Matson election night party
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-4.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-3.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-5.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-1.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-2.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-7.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-6.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-11.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-12.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-9.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-8.jpg
110619-qct-qca-election-jg-10.jpg
110519-voting-001a.JPG
110519-voting-002a.JPG
110519-voting-003a.JPG
110519-voting-004a.JPG
110519-voting-005a.JPG
110519-voting-006a.JPG
110519-voting-007a.JPG
110519-voting-008a.JPG
110519-voting-011a.JPG
110519-voting-012a.JPG
110519-voting-013a.JPG
110519-voting-014a.JPG
Subscribe to our Politics email!
Get a weekly recap on the latest in local and national political news with our free newsletter.