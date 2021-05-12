Aldermen approve agreement that could bring 1,000-plus warehouse jobs to Davenport

There was no discussion among aldermen or public comment during Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting about the development agreement.

The proposed development would cost $250 million, according to a city application seeking up to $3.1 million in grant funding from the Iowa Department of Transportation to cover most of the expenses to upgrade nearby streets and intersections to accommodate increased traffic from the new warehouse development.

The development agreement requires the city to undertake about $3.9 million worth of improvements to extend, widen and add turn lanes to nearby streets. The project is also eligible for a 10-year tax abatement on the improved value of the land. The property tax exemption decreases over time, with an 80% abatement in the first year after the development is finished and a 20% abatement in the ninth and 10th years.

In year 11, the full assessed valuation of the new development comes on to the tax rolls, with an estimated minimum valuation of $75 million.

Davenport's grant application states the unnamed company would look to employ 1,000 positions at a minimum wage of $15 an hour and full benefits within three years, and the developer would like to begin construction yet this summer.