Aldermen remain mum on company that could bring 1,000 jobs to north Davenport

He added that beyond the infrastructure changes needed there has been no discussion about any tax breaks or other financial incentives for the company Seefried represents.

"This city, this community, this Quad-Cities is all about economic development ... and continuing to bring good-paying jobs to the Quad-Cities, and specifically Davenport. And we're hoping this prospect works out also," Matson told reporters after Wednesday's council meeting. "It's a great feeling, and this region is ready to run and come out of this (pandemic). The recovery (and) the work that's been done by many people to position this region, this city to be ready for when something happens, we're there. And this is going to be be a big part of that. And we're not done. We're continuing to bring prospects here."

Both Matson and Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said they expect details to be finalized and announced within the next month or so.

Gripp serves on the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation Board, the public-private partnership tasked with marketing industrial sites in the business park at Northwest Boulevard and Interstate 80.