Aldermen remain mum on company that could bring 1,000 jobs to north Davenport

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday heralded the prospect of 1,000 new warehouse and distribution jobs under a proposed development agreement, but remain tight-lipped about the company looking to bring those jobs.
City officials hope to forge an agreement with Seefried Industrial Properties, a firm with deep ties to e-commerce giant Amazon, to develop a 2.9 million-square-foot distribution center to the city's burgeoning industrial park in north Davenport.
Seefried Industrial Properties describes itself on its website as "a longtime Amazon development and project management partner."
City officials, Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation and Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, however, have declined to name the company behind the deal, citing a non-disclosure agreement.
"At this point, they have not committed to the project so it's still in that process mode," said Bruce Berger, director of community and economic development for the city of Davenport.
The project would be on 160 acres directly west of the Davenport Municipal Airport on North Division Street. The four 40-acre parcels are owned by The Shriners Hospitals for Children and are just to the east of the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.
The Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation in December announced it successfully executed an option agreement with The Shriners Hospitals to market the land for industrial development and move forward with site certification with the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The project cost would be at least $100 million and be constructed over an 18- to 24-month period, with the potential to create more than 1,000 permanent jobs, according to city officials.
As part of the project, Seefried would be responsible for extending Research Parkway from its current end point, south of the Transload Facility, to Division Street.
The agreement would required the city to undertake about $3.9 million worth of improvements to upgrade nearby streets and intersections to accommodate increased traffic generated by the proposed development.
The city has applied for funding from the Iowa DOT RISE program to assist in paying up to 80% of the estimated $3.9 million cost.
Mayor Mike Matson said he is "very optimistic" the council will pass the resolution. Aldermen voted unanimously, with little discussion, to advance the resolution for approval at its regular meeting next week.
He added that beyond the infrastructure changes needed there has been no discussion about any tax breaks or other financial incentives for the company Seefried represents.
"This city, this community, this Quad-Cities is all about economic development ... and continuing to bring good-paying jobs to the Quad-Cities, and specifically Davenport. And we're hoping this prospect works out also," Matson told reporters after Wednesday's council meeting. "It's a great feeling, and this region is ready to run and come out of this (pandemic). The recovery (and) the work that's been done by many people to position this region, this city to be ready for when something happens, we're there. And this is going to be be a big part of that. And we're not done. We're continuing to bring prospects here."
Both Matson and Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said they expect details to be finalized and announced within the next month or so.
Gripp serves on the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation Board, the public-private partnership tasked with marketing industrial sites in the business park at Northwest Boulevard and Interstate 80.
"We were able to retain Kraft (Heinz in a new plant in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center). We were able to attract Sterilite. And, now, we have another big employment opportunity," Gripp said. "The deal hasn't been closed, obviously; it's still a prospect. But, hopefully, we should know all of the details within the next month or so."
In other business
Aldermen tabled a request by Rock Church Ministries to rezone a 3.53-acre wooded lot south of the Davenport public works facility off East 46th Street and north of Davenport Memorial Park cemetery from open space to single-family residential in order to build a church.
The church requested the item be tabled until City Council appoints someone to fill the Ward 7 city council seat vacated by Alderman Patrick Peacock, who resigned from Davenport City Council last week for personal reasons.
Davenport's Plan and Zoning Commission voted 5-3 last month recommending denial of Rock Church Ministries' request, requiring an eight-vote super majority of the Davenport City Council to approve the rezoning.
The church tabled the request because it would need eight votes, and are currently not represented by a 7th Ward alderman.
Mayor Mike Matson has said he will ask Davenport aldermen to appoint Joseph Miller, professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business at St. Ambrose, to fill the remainder of Peacock’s unexpired term.