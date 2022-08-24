Aldermen vote to continue discussion on 3rd and 4th Street conversion, final vote slated for Sept. 28

Davenport city council members voted to continue discussion on eliminating one-way traffic downtown, but the proposal looks like it is on shaky ground with the council.

The council voted 6-4 to continue discussion, but two aldermen who voted in favor indicated they would or might vote differently on the final vote.

It's the first of three votes the council will take on whether to change the traffic from one-ways to two ways on 3rd and 4th streets from East River Drive to Marquette Street. The final vote, the one that counts, is slated for Sept. 28. The ordinance needs six of the 10 aldermen to vote for it on the last consideration to be approved. If aldermen tie with a 5-5 vote, Mayor Mike Matson can choose to cast a tie-breaking vote. If he doesn't, the ordinance fails.

In addition to traffic flow, the proposed ordinance also changes four intersections from lighted intersections to four-way stops — Iowa Street at both 3rd and 4th streets and Pershing Avenue at both 3rd and 4th streets. It also removes three traffic lights on 3rd Street at Ripley, Scott and Warren streets.

Alderman Ben Jobgen, Ward 6, said he opposed the proposal but voted in favor on the first reading to continue discussion. And Alderman Robby Ortiz, Ward 4, said he could support it to keep Davenport evolving and looking ahead to the future but said in order to get him to a "yes" on the final vote, the city would need to extend it at least to Division Street, limit the time window for loading trucks and keep lighted intersections downtown.

Some aldermen and downtown businesses have advocated for the two-way conversion to slow traffic in the city's core, reduce confusion from visitors unfamiliar with the one-ways, and encourage a more pedestrian-friendly feel. Business owners downtown have attended council meetings to say they supported the two-way conversion and businesses and visitors would be more attracted to downtown if there was two-way traffic.

Proponents point to conversions in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Indianola and Muscatine as examples of other Iowa cities that have changed some thoroughfares to two-ways.

Other aldermen said they didn't feel they could justify the conversion to their ward residents since it faces passionate constituent opposition. Many have raised questions on plans for how to allow trucks to make deliveries downtown as well as concerns with head-to-head traffic at the terminus of the two-ways.

Aldermen who voted “yes” on the first reading other than Ortiz and Jobgen included Kyle Gripp, at large, JJ Condon, at large, Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, Marion Meginnis, Ward 3.

The “no” votes were Rick Dunn, Ward 1, Tim Kelly, Ward 5, Derek Cornette, Ward 7, and Judith Lee, Ward 8.