With the November municipal election more than six months away, two people say they intend to formally declare this week their candidacy to become Davenport’s next mayor.
Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, is scheduled to make her announcement Tuesday at the German American Heritage Center & Museum. Steve Duffy, a member of Davenport’s park advisory board and a retired insurance manager, is expected to follow on Wednesday in the city’s unfinished Miracle Field.
Rawson and Duffy are joining Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, for the wide-open race to succeed Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, who surprised many in City Hall circles late last year when he said he would not seek a third term. Candidates for the November municipal elections usually face an August deadline set by the Scott County Auditor’s office for filing paperwork to appear on the ballot, meaning others could join the fray in the coming months.
Here’s a glance who’s eyeing the mayor’s office so far:
Steve Duffy
A coach of wrestling, baseball and football for more than 40 years, Duffy says he made the decision to run a few weeks ago. Top policy concerns of his include reducing juvenile crime, advancing development along the city’s Riverfront and creating a better environment in Davenport for businesses to bring jobs.
“I believe in teamwork and I’m basing my campaign on teamwork,” said Duffy, who retired about 10 years ago as an insurance policy manager.
Duffy’s formal announcement is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the under-construction Miracle Field in Prairie Heights Park.
Mike Matson
Matson, a retired sergeant major in the U.S. Army, was the first to publicly declare his intention to run for mayor in early February. He’s been on the city council since 2008, and briefly sought Iowa’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2017.
A Junior ROTC instructor with Davenport Central High School, Matson has said his No.1 priority if elected would be public safety. He’s also said he’d focus on expanding educational opportunities for area residents and spending tax dollars efficiently.
Rita Rawson
Rawson first joined the city council as the representative of Davenport’s 5th Ward in 2016, campaigning on a platform of facilitating the revitalization of the city’s older neighborhoods.
She says her top priorities if elected are building up the city’s older commercial corridors, encouraging development along the Riverfront and downtown and using taxpayer dollars responsibly. As she seeks to win the support of voters, Rawson pointed to urban revitalization being added to the city’s long-term list of capital projects as an example of how she intends to put her ideas into action.
“I bring a certain level of experience, a certain level of skills to the table that I think are unique and different from other people that might be running,” Rawson said.
Rawson is scheduled to make her formal announcement at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the German American Heritage Center & Museum.