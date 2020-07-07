Aledo City Council approves new Relay For Life date

The Aledo Farmer’s Market and Bake Sale has been happening at Central Park every Thursday, and opened as scheduled on June 11. Approximately 315 shoppers made their way through to begin the season, according to the Aledo Main Street Facebook page, run by AMS Executive Director Dana Murphy. Attendees have been asked to social distance and wear a mask.

Despite Phase 4 guidance for public pools, Aledo’s public pool will not open this season, Hagloch said.

The decision came during an Aledo Park District special meeting.

“We said by the time we got the pool filled, chemicals in it and ready for operation, you would have maybe a month — they said August is always slow. They said it wouldn’t be worth it,” Hagloch said.

The district approved removal of trees, grading and leveling to get the the future ball diamond site ready for tiling on land purchased by the city adjacent to the Northside ball diamond complex. Hagloch said they’re hoping work could be completed by fall and include seeding.