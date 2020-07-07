Aledo City Council approves new Relay For Life date

WHAT WE KNOW: The Relay For Life was postponed from its original date of June 27 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHAT'S NEW: At Monday night's meeting, aldermen approved the Relay For Life walk from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Central Park.
Mercer County organizer Mary Flint said the ACS canceled all events through the end of June.
City Administrator Chris Sullivan said after talking with the Mercer County Health Department, they will implement special measures for Central Park events because of COVID-19. Those include dividing Central Park in half and asking people to maintain 50 on each side. Signage will also be in place to remind the public to social distance. Mayor Chris Hagloch said that while the city was required to post all rules and regulations, “We’re not going to run around enforcing.”
Several other events have been scheduled for Central Park.
Sullivan said Aledo Main Street tentatively was moving forward with the remaining “Cinema At Central” events set for July 17 and Aug. 7. They were unable to hold the June 12 movie at the park, but he said they plan to schedule a third date.
Hagloch said he spoke with band shell organizer Rusty Ruggles and learned acts still were tentatively scheduled for July 23, July 30 and Aug. 6 following the Farmer’s Market (4-6 p.m. also held in Central Park).
The Aledo Farmer’s Market and Bake Sale has been happening at Central Park every Thursday, and opened as scheduled on June 11. Approximately 315 shoppers made their way through to begin the season, according to the Aledo Main Street Facebook page, run by AMS Executive Director Dana Murphy. Attendees have been asked to social distance and wear a mask.
Despite Phase 4 guidance for public pools, Aledo’s public pool will not open this season, Hagloch said.
The decision came during an Aledo Park District special meeting.
“We said by the time we got the pool filled, chemicals in it and ready for operation, you would have maybe a month — they said August is always slow. They said it wouldn’t be worth it,” Hagloch said.
The district approved removal of trees, grading and leveling to get the the future ball diamond site ready for tiling on land purchased by the city adjacent to the Northside ball diamond complex. Hagloch said they’re hoping work could be completed by fall and include seeding.
The council approved Brandt Construction Company to perform street resurfacing with a low bid of $444,415.60. Previously, aldermen approved the project up to $420,000. According to supporting documents by Public Works Director Justin Blaser, the difference can be made up using “Rebuild Illinois Funds.” The city will receive six installments of $39,981.72 for a total of $239,890.32 every six months for the next three years. The first installment has already been received.
The project included 21 blocks. The city had bid 6-8 blocks of southwest 5th street last fall, and the bids came back high.
“Our engineering company (Hutchison Engineering) said, ‘I think we can get better bids if we put more streets with it. We rejected those bids, and we came back this spring then and included some blocks in Northwest 5th Avenue to 4th Avenue, and so those all went out to bid together with the southwest, (for a total of 21 blocks).”
Hagloch reported the current liquor licenses to the board, currently Aledo has two Class A (Club-type), three Class B (packaging), four Class C (Tavern), five Class D (restaurant) and one Class E (banquet).
Hagloch said, “We’re working numbers right now," Hagloch said. "We had four that had paid a half a year who have been adversely affected by this pandemic, that’s went on for three-plus months. We are waiving their other half payment, bringing that forward along with some reimbursements on liquor licenses.”
In other news:
- The council approved the hiring Gavin King as a full-time gas division employee and Emily Lower as full-time water/wastewater worker. Both jobs are with the Department of Public Works. Both have a start date of Aug. 3.
- A resolution to sell Lot 15 of Progress Park to Skinner Landscaping for $1,600 passed the first reading. It’s set to be approved following a second reading at the next council meeting, July 20. The property was let out for bidding — no other bids were submitted.
- Fireworks are still tentatively scheduled for Aug. 29, the same day set for “Antique Days,” after postponement because of COVID-19 concerns.
WHAT'S NEXT: The council hopes to meet in person for the July 20 meeting. It has been four months since it has met in person. Suggestions included holding it at the fire station, or in the City Hall parking lot to make sure the space is large enough for everyone to social distance.
— CALA SMOLDT/mercerconews@gmail.com
