Aledo council considers bids for its water, wastewater system

ALEDO — The city council opened bids this week from potential buyers of the city’s water and wastewater system.

In October 2019, the council voted 6-2 to look into selling the city's water and wastewater systems. Terry Bewley, Ward 4, and Barry Cooper, Ward 3, were the two dissenting votes.

The higher of the two bids opened Monday night was $17,750,000 from Aqua, a water utility company out of Kankakee.

The other bids came from Illinois American, the utility company contracted to operate the water/sewer systems. It put in two bids: The first was $11,800,000, which could be adjusted to $12,800,000; the second was $12,800,000, which could be adjusted to $13,800,000. “Those were under the consideration of a rate hike,” Mayor Chris Hagloch explained.

“They’ve always talked our rates are lower than anyone else in the state, and if they came in, they would like to move our rates up," Hagloch said. "Which we all knew would probably happen if we do decide to sell. They encouraged us to raise our rates now, so then they wouldn’t have to go in fighting year after year to the commission to move them up where they want them anyway.”

