Aledo has plans to renew fireworks display

Hagloch said TIF (tax increment financing) applications still were coming in and could still be reviewed and approved for downtown businesses.

“We’re still working with 353 Court, and visiting with them weekly about what they can do to help support the businesses that are closed right now," Hagloch said. "And any projects that might be coming down the pike we’re looking at. ... To me, anything is exciting if there’s movement. I just want to see people working downtown on their buildings.”

Hagloch said one of the first things to open back up should be city parks. He’s also concerned about the local economy and said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker should consider allowing some businesses to re-open.

He’s concerned for landscaping businesses.

“We have two of those locally," Hagloch said. "They’ve got other business they can go do, for mowing, landscaping, retaining walls, but they still have vegetable plants, flowers and baskets they most certainly count on people coming to purchase. We’ve got to find a way to make that work for them. They’re somewhat outdoors; I would think we could social distance and get along just fine.”