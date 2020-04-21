Aledo has plans to renew fireworks display

ALEDO — City officials discussed the June 27 fireworks display — and whether it would need to be rescheduled because of social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. They decided Monday night to revisit the decision closer to the event date.
Last June, Aledo Fire Chief Dennis Litwiler announced the volunteer fire department would not provide fireworks for a city display on the Fourth of July — the first time the city went without one in many years. In prior years the city contributed $3,000 for fireworks. This year, they contracted with a company for $8,000 that would put on the event on June 27 this year and then in 2021 it would be on the Fourth of July.
Mayor Chris Hagloch said if social distancing guidelines still were in place, fireworks could be rescheduled.
In other news from Monday's council meeting:
- Hagloch told the board the Relay For Life cancer walk set for June 27 was canceled because of the pandemic.
Relay for Life Mercer County organizer Mary Flint said the American Cancer Society canceled all events through the end of June. She said plans were in the works for a late-summer event in Aledo. The annual Radiothon is planned for 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 27, on WRMJ radio (102.3 FM) to raise funds. Flint said cancer survivors would share inspiring stories of their personal journeys. They’ve raised over $22,000 over the past seven years.
- Hagloch said TIF (tax increment financing) applications still were coming in and could still be reviewed and approved for downtown businesses.
“We’re still working with 353 Court, and visiting with them weekly about what they can do to help support the businesses that are closed right now," Hagloch said. "And any projects that might be coming down the pike we’re looking at. ... To me, anything is exciting if there’s movement. I just want to see people working downtown on their buildings.”
Hagloch said one of the first things to open back up should be city parks. He’s also concerned about the local economy and said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker should consider allowing some businesses to re-open.
He’s concerned for landscaping businesses.
“We have two of those locally," Hagloch said. "They’ve got other business they can go do, for mowing, landscaping, retaining walls, but they still have vegetable plants, flowers and baskets they most certainly count on people coming to purchase. We’ve got to find a way to make that work for them. They’re somewhat outdoors; I would think we could social distance and get along just fine.”
“All we can do is plea. I understand Chicago is a whole different ballgame.Let's allow the downstate Illinois mayors to work with the local officials and open up — at least a small amount of things to get things moving around here.”
- Aldermen heard the roof is completed on the city-owned Button Building. Hagloch said it’s ready for tenants,
“We’re hoping we’ll find someone interested in renting, leasing or buying the building the city owns," Hagloch said. "We would be open for anything that might come our way.”
- The city approved an agreement with Utility Safety and Design to install a gas main along Highway 17 east of Aledo at a cost of $65,750. The decision comes after a local farmer talked to the city about supplying natural gas to a property outside city limits in late 2019. The property is currently used to store and dry grain with a propane dryer, using an average between 80,000-90,000 gallons per year. In a memorandum, Public Works Director Justin Blaser said the property owners wanted to convert to a natural gas dryer.
The gas main will be tapped on the north side of State Highway 17 between the two entrances of Huffman's Farm Store. The project was not budgeted but takes the place of a similarly priced gas division truck that was budgeted for 2020. The funding switch was agreed upon by the city attorney, finance director and city administrator.
The city will purchase the materials directly and supervise the project. USDI will perform the main and service installation.
- Aldermen approved an agreement with city employee Randy Louck that allows him to retire and maintain his ability to provide health insurance for his wife. Louck will keep the employee and spouse coverage and pay the full cost of employee-only insurance, with the city paying the difference for up to two years.
“We’re proud of what he’s done and accomplished for city of Aledo, and we want to support him and help him retire,” Hagloch said. Louck worked for the city for 36 years, “We’re trying to work with him so he can benefit from his retirement he’s earned and yet still support his family for a couple years until his wife can reach medicare age.”
City attorney Mark Walton said the agreement was legal and would not set a precedent. Louck will retire from the street superintendent position May 1. Lucas Salmon will take over the position.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.