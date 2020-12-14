Aledo waives liquor license fees until July

In other news, Hagloch told the board he spoke to property owner WJ Albertson the prior week. Three of his downtown buildings are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Those projects include the former Mercer Carnegie Library, Appleton Law Office and Halls Shoe Store. Busch Construction is the firm hired to complete those projects.

“He really set a standard for the rest of them (downtown), for sure,” said Hagloch. He said other downtown business projects are on the way — and should begin first thing in the spring.

Local realtor Zach Frick, Keller Williams Realty called in to urge the board to consider incentivizing building new homes in Aledo.

Mayor Hagloch said they hope to discuss the possibility in the next couple months, “I’m hoping this works out, because it would really be an addition to the community we haven’t had in a long time.”

“He (Frick) apparently has someone possibly interested in the Sponsler’s addition, we have another developer working out in another development called Breezy Acres. We’re trying to work out some incentives we can offer folks to come in and buy a piece of property and build a new home in Aledo,” said Hagloch.

The board also approved: