Aledo waives liquor license fees until July

Aledo city aldermen again passed a waiver of liquor license fees for area businesses. The waiver covers the first six months of 2021.
Early last summer the city waived liquor license fees for 6 months, “Because some of the business owners who are holding liquor licenses were, in our opinion, suffering, because their businesses either had to close or could not have indoor service because of the governors mandate as the time,” said Mayor Chris Hagloch.
“We just had another closure in the last three weeks from the governor, so these same business owners and residents are dealing with the same thing they had to earlier this summer.”
Aldermen also passed a balanced 2021 budget totaling $9,127,323.
Mayor Christopher Hagloch said the city underspent the current year’s budget. “We stayed so tight with our money this year we ended up with a little bit of surplus, so we’re trying to spend some of that on projects that we’re afraid we’re not gonna get to do next year because of shortage.”
He said they still plan to tread lightly, “Any surplus money that would be remaining in the budget this year, instead of just putting it in a revenue surplus, I think we were actually going to roll it into next year’s budget — because we have a decent supply of money we don’t necessarily need to save that,” he said.
Aldermen also passed a tax levy totaling $450,230, a 4.9% ($21,105) increase over last year. The 2020 tax levy was $429,125.
The estimated equalized assessed value (EAV) by the Mercer County Clerk for 2020 is $41,359,927. The rate the City is setting is 1.08. Last year’s EAV was $38,922,859. The certified rate was 1.1025, for a total extension of $432,575.
In supporting documents, Jarod Dale said, “This represents a decrease in the tax levy rate. For example, a homeowner whose assessed value did not change — their property tax portion from the city will decrease slightly as a result of the change in the levy rate. The increase in EAV is $21,105 or 4.9 which represents properties that were reassessed at higher values or new property on the tax rolls.”
Some of the big ticket items for the capital improvement projects budgeted for next year include: new computers/software, to replace outdated hardware currently in use by city workers; replacement of lagoon fencing on north and south lagoon; Badger meter replacement for water systems, a sewer project on SE 8th Avenue, and a police car, among other things.
Hagloch said 2021 is the final year the city will receive tax increment financing (TIF) funds.
"We are planning on continuing the program we did this year, for the downtown revitalization. Anyone in the TIF district that would be interested in redevelopment with the city - facade, or heating/cooling, life/safety, we will continue the match we had promoted this year, we pay 50% up to $50,000 in projects," he said.
In other news, Hagloch told the board he spoke to property owner WJ Albertson the prior week. Three of his downtown buildings are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Those projects include the former Mercer Carnegie Library, Appleton Law Office and Halls Shoe Store. Busch Construction is the firm hired to complete those projects.
“He really set a standard for the rest of them (downtown), for sure,” said Hagloch. He said other downtown business projects are on the way — and should begin first thing in the spring.
Local realtor Zach Frick, Keller Williams Realty called in to urge the board to consider incentivizing building new homes in Aledo.
Mayor Hagloch said they hope to discuss the possibility in the next couple months, “I’m hoping this works out, because it would really be an addition to the community we haven’t had in a long time.”
“He (Frick) apparently has someone possibly interested in the Sponsler’s addition, we have another developer working out in another development called Breezy Acres. We’re trying to work out some incentives we can offer folks to come in and buy a piece of property and build a new home in Aledo,” said Hagloch.
The board also approved:
The sale of the Municipal Gas Building to Jordan Clark of Third Arrow Properties for $1 - his was the only proposal received by the city. Clark gave a timeline for completion of the renovation project of twelve months from the date of closing. His proposal stated the business planned for the property would be a woodworking business staffed by two full-time employees.
The resignation of Aledo Police Officer Jackie Brown as a full-time employee - he will remain part-time with Aledo. Officer Brown accepted a full-time position with the New Boston Police Department and New Boston Public Works Department.
A contract for cleaning services for city hall and the Aledo Police Department with Mindy King Cleaning Service for a combined total of $270 weekly.
