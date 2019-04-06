When Canadian Pacific Railroad began raising its tracks along the Mississippi River, Davenport administrators and elected officials said the move struck them by surprise.
Under federal law, Canadian Pacific is not required to tell the city or ask permission. Officials with the railroad say the measures were taken to keep rail traffic moving safely as the Mississippi River floodwaters have risen over the tops of the tracks.
The railroad line in question runs the length of Davenport’s riverfront until the Mississippi’s southern bend, where the track cuts southwest toward Kansas City. Along that line are seven street intersections within Davenport, and city officials say the new height of the rails – at some places they’ve been raised 20 inches -- stands to impact the accessibility of those crossings.
The law governing the railroad industry’s rights of way traces back the General Railroad Right-of-Way Act of 1875, a policy that’s remained fairly similar in the 144 years since its adoption even as automobiles became ubiquitous in the mid-20th century.
As she recently broke the news of the raised tracks to elected officials, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel told them there’s virtually nothing the city can do to stop the work.
“We are stuck in many ways,” Spiegel said.
And over the past several days, many around City Hall have reacted with frustration, confusion and disbelief.
Last week, city administrators met with Canadian Pacific as they sought to ensure the crossings are restored to compliance with federal disability access laws once the river waters subside. Nicole Gleason, the city’s public works director, said Wednesday that the two entities were working together to get the railroad’s site development plans soon.
Using heavy equipment, Canadian Pacific lifts short stretches of rails and ties, sliding crushed rock underneath. Afterward, the machines move to an adjacent section of track and repeat the process.
In a statement last week, Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings said the railroad seeks to work “proactively” with the city as the process moves forward concerning the rail crossings. He also said the railroad would seek to “remedy concerns the city has.”
The work, which began March 28, “will be ongoing until the city is satisfied” with what Canadian Pacific has done, Cummings added.
But some worry that the railroad won’t move at the pace that city officials would prefer.
Two bridges in the East Village also owned by Canadian Pacific have remained closed for nearly a year, something city officials say is entirely in the railroad’s hands. Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, said those closures are a frequent complaint she hears from people in her district. She said calls to have been made to the railroad, Iowa’s congressional, and state officials – to no avail.
“I think it’s very difficult to get the railroad to move any faster,” said Rawson, saying the bridges “are clearly in a state of decay.”
“The whole situation is just incredibly frustrating,” she added.
Meanwhile, others in City Hall have raised concerns about public safety as trains continue to run along the Mississippi River route through Davenport.
“I am completely shocked that there’s nobody speaking of the environmental impact or concerns of what could happen,” said Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, adding that he was “horrified” to see a recent photograph in the Quad-City Times of a train traveling down tracks that were fully submerged.
Ambrose, a self-described “hardliner” who’s been on the city council since 1996, said he knows the trains have been re-routed to other lines during past instances when the tracks have been under water – an annual event in the Quad-Cities. And he is afraid that passing trains – some of which carry massive tanker cars – are in jeopardy of tipping over as they muscle through the Mississippi floodplain.
“I’m not a big environmentalist,” he said. “But this is such black and white mistake what’s going on down there.”
Concerning the safety of operations during flooding and track-raising, the Canadian Pacific spokesman said in an emailed statement last week that the company “closely monitors rail lines affected by floodwaters to ensure safe operations.”
“Additionally, when water levels reach the top of the ties, track inspections are conducted after each train,” he added. “If CP observes a condition that could compromise safety it will immediately halt train traffic until the issue is remedied.”