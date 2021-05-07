Amazon is increasing its presence in Iowa, and Davenport appears next new records show

Asked what it would mean for the region to have Amazon in Davenport, Mayor Mike Matson responded: "I don't know. I'd have to see when that happens."

Matson and city officials have previously said that beyond the infrastructure changes needed there has been no discussion about any tax breaks or other financial incentives for the company Seefried represents.

However, Davenport's Iowa DOT grant application states the city is offering to provide the warehouse's owner a 10-year tax abatement on the improved value of the land. The property tax exemption decreases over time, with an 80% abatement in the first year after the development is finished and a 20% abatement in the ninth and 10th years.

In year 11, the full assessed valuation of the new development comes on to the tax rolls, with an estimated minimum valuation of $75 million.

Matson on Friday said the 158 acres of property on which the warehouse would be built is located within the city's Urban Revitalization Tax Exemption zone, making the project eligible for a rebate on a portion of property taxes a company pays on new development. The program seeks to encourage private investment in targeted areas of the city by softening the tax burden that can result from new development.