Amid rumblings in Congress, Bustos says no BRAC is underway for Rock Island Arsenal

The Rock Island Arsenal isn't a target for potential closure, congressional leaders say, despite calls to reassess military bases around the country.

The chair of a budget-writing defense subcommittee, Minnesota lawmaker Rep. Betty McCollum, has voiced her support for evaluating military bases and identifying unneeded space, a process called Base Realignment and Closure.

The acronym BRAC "strikes fear into the hearts of Quad-Citians," Scott County Supervisor Tony Knobbe told fellow supervisors in a public meeting last week. In 2005, the Pentagon recommended closing the 301-person Defense Finance and Accounting Service at the Rock Island Arsenal, but the Arsenal kept a separate department that had been recommended for closure and gained another.

The threat of BRAC comes with the possibility, however slight, of closures of one of the Quad-Cities' top employers. The Arsenal employs 5,089 civilian, 471 military and 669 contracted employees. All told, 14,000 community jobs are tied to the Arsenal.

But U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, an Illinois Democrat representing Rock Island County, said the Quad-Cities need not worry.

“Let me be clear: There is no Base Realignment and Closure process underway," Bustos said in a prepared statement. "In fact, the Arsenal's role in our nation's defense network is growing."

Likewise, Scott Lohman, president of the Rock Island Arsenal Defense Alliance, a Quad Cities Chamber-affiliated nonprofit, said the alliance was not expecting a BRAC request this year since the Department of Defense did not include one in its appropriations request. But, "there are changing political dynamics on Capitol Hill that may open up a debate on BRAC in the coming years, and we will do whatever it takes to be prepared," Lohman said.

Bustos, a member of the House Appropriations Committee and subcommittee on defense, pointed to an additional $70 million in federal funding invested this year in the Arsenal for research, development and manufacturing, including large-scale 3D printing.

"I've spent a decade fighting for the Quad-Cities, and on my watch, the Arsenal remains well-positioned to help lead in the defense of our nation and for our allies,” Bustos said.

Rock Island Arsenal spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Commands at the Rock Island Arsenal include the Army Sustainment Command, First Army, Joint Munitions Command, and Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, among others.

"The Rock Island Arsenal Defense Alliance continually fosters relationships and identifies opportunities to best position the region to have a positive outcome if a BRAC process is undertaken," Lohman said.

Local elected officials expressed the threat of a BRAC always exists, which is why members of local boards and commissions encouraged members to continue to convey to lawmakers the importance of the Rock Island Arsenal both to the Quad-Cities and to the nation.

A 2012 Government Accountability Office report found that the 2005 round of BRAC did not produce the cost savings that were expected because of increased cost estimates in information technology and construction as well as complicated record keeping on realignments and closures.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, board vice president of the Rock Island Arsenal Defense Alliance, gave a presentation to the Bi-State Regional Commission outlining the importance of the Rock Island Arsenal, in case any BRAC discussions do arise.

"I don’t know that a discussion means anything more than a discussion, but any time there is a discussion we need to advocate for the arsenal," Matson said. "Keep it in people’s heads that we all support the arsenal."

