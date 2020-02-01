'An optimistic agenda': Klobuchar draws hundreds for final Quad-City rally

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar rushed back to Iowa Friday night, beginning her final campaign sprint in Bettendorf Saturday morning.
Klobuchar chartered a late-night flight from Washington, D.C., where she's been tied up with President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
With two days until the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, Klobuchar made her pitch to supporters at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, asking them to commit to caucus for her on Monday.
"I need your help; I am the candidate on the surge," she said. "We are now polling at number three. I've been punching beyond my weight. People have listened to the debates. My ideas are practical and they are progressive. The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is you can get a plan done.
"We win with someone who brings the receipts. I have won every race, every place, every time. I have won all the way down to fourth grade with my slogan — which I have since abandoned — was 'All the way with Amy K.'"
Klobuchar said she wins elections because she keeps promises and listens to people.
"I am honest and I tell the truth; I work hard. I am asking you to run for me. I never thought I would be standing here today."
Nearly 500 people packed into the brewery, some of them from as far away as Oregon, Minnesota, western Iowa and southern Illinois. Acknowledging the large crowd, Klobuchar said, "this is incredible! I guess we should always have events in breweries."
An overflow room in the attached business, Healthy Habits bicycle shop, held a bulk of the crowd, many of them spilling out the front doors, trying to get a glimpse of Klobuchar. Many attendees had to park more than a block away at neighboring businesses and walk.
Dozens of supporters decked out in green T-shirts reading, "Amy Klobuchar will beat Donald Trump," waved blue and green "Amy for Iowa" signs.
Klobuchar was introduced by Iowa State Rep. Cindy Winckler, flanked by Iowa State Rep. Monica Kurth on one side and Klobuchar's daughter Abigail on the other.
"I've been a little busy lately," Klobuchar said, noting her time away from her daughter. "I had planned to be here all week in Iowa. As you know, I've already been to all 99 counties. But instead, duty called."
During her nearly 45 minute stump speech, Klobuchar repeated some of her applause-ready one-liners from the campaign trail, drawing as much laughter as cheers.
"This president has been treating the American people like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos," she said. "We are going to build a beautiful blue wall of Democratic votes around those (red) states and make Donald Trump pay for it."
Klobuchar promoted her well-known list of 137 action items she'll get done in her first 100 days in office — all of them doable by executive order and without the help of Congress. She called climate change "the existential crisis of our time."
"On Day One, I will get us back into the International Climate Change agreement. On Day Two, I will bring back the Clean Power rules. On Day Three, I will bring back the gas mileage standards and introduce legislation to put a price on carbon."
Klobuchar pledged to add a public option to the Affordable Care Act, expand access to mental healthcare and long-term healthcare. She will bring down pharmaceutical prices by capping prescription drug prices and allowing less expensive drugs from other countries, adding, "From my house in Minnesota, I can see Canada from my front porch."
"I can do this myself as president. We do not need Congress to do that. I have the experience and skills, I have passed over 100 bills as the lead Democrat, more than anyone in Congress. I know how to get things done in Washington. I think that matters.
"I have an optimistic economic agenda to take on things Trump has left behind," she said.
Klobuchar promised also to make one-and two-year colleges educations free and double Pell grants; plans she will pay for in part by taxing trust funds with balances of $500,000 and higher, saying more than $100 billion in 10 years can be collected.
"For me, this election is an economic check. This is a patriotism check. This is a values check," Klobuchar said. "The heart of America is bigger than the guy in the White House."
Lisa Killinger of Davenport said she plans to caucus for Klobuchar.
"She has has done nothing but good things," Killinger said. "It's about time for a candidate who stands up for what's right for the American people."
Where do you caucus? Here are the Scott County Republican Party Caucus locations
Iowans will caucus at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. Where you caucus is not where you vote. Here's a list of caucus sites for Scott County Republicans.
Bettendorf:
Precinct B11, B12, B21, B22: Mark Twain Elementary School, cafeteria, 1620 Lincoln Rd., Bettendorf.
Precinct B23: Grant Wood Elementary School, commons, 1423 Hillside Dr., Bettendorf.
Precinct B31, B32: Pleasant Valley Jr. High School, Room 33 and 35; 3501 Wisconsin St., LeClaire.
Precinct B41, B42: Grant Wood Elementary School, commons, 1423 Hillside Dr., Bettendorf.
Precinct: B51, B52: Pleasant Valley Jr. High School, Room 36 and 40; 3501 Wisconsin St., LeClaire.
Davenport:
Precinct D11, D12, D13, D14: West High School, Room 107, 109, 111, 112; 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Precinct D21, D22, D23, D24: Wood Intermediate School, Room 431, 432, 434, 440; 5701 N. Division St., Davenport.
Precinct D31, D32: West High School, Room 113, 119; 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Precinct D33, D34, D41, D42, D43, D44: West High School, cafeteria, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Precinct D51, D52, D53, D54: Central High School, East cafeteria, 1120 Main St., Davenport.
Precinct D61: Central High School, West cafeteria, 1120 Main St., Davenport.
Precinct D62, D63: Central High School, Room 261, 263; 1120 Main St., Davenport.
Precinct D64: Central High School, West cafeteria, 1120 Main St., Davenport.
Precinct D71, D72, D73: Wood Intermediate School, Room 451-453; 5701 N. Division St., Davenport.
Precinct D74: Central High School, West cafeteria, 1120 Main St., Davenport.
Precinct D81, D82, D83: Wood Intermediate School, Room 442, 450, 451; 5701 N. Division St., Davenport.
Precinct D84: Central High School, West cafeteria, 1120 Main St., Davenport.
Eldridge:
Precinct EL1, EL2: North Scout Jr. High School, band and choir room, 502 S. 5th St., Eldridge.
LeClaire:
Precinct LC1, LC2, LCT: Pleasant Valley Jr. High School, Room 28, 30, 28; 3501 Wisconsin St., LeClaire.
Scott County Republican Party caucus sites: https://scottcountyrepublicans.org/2020-caucus-sites/
Blueberries for president? My experience training as a first-timer for the 2020 Iowa caucus
I sat there, undecided.
Things were tense. I was uncommitted but had to make my decision quickly. I was being lobbied from two different directions.
Finally, I chose. I made my way to the cause I now believed in, the one I had been converted to and would later argue for: blueberries.
Okay, so maybe the caucus training I attended at the Davenport Public Library wasn’t quite as stressful as the real thing. Making a decision to support apples, blueberries, oranges, or tomatoes is no comparison to picking the candidates for president of the United States.
But honestly? It was pretty fun. And for a little bit, it really did feel like the purest form of democracy.
First in the nation? Quite a different experience
Before I go into what I learned, a little background on me: I grew up in Rhode Island and went to school in Pennsylvania. I’ve voted in my share of elections since I became eligible in 2009, but the Iowa caucuses are something else entirely.
In Rhode Island, we have a (relatively) straightforward primary system. About the only thing semi-unique is the ability to declare independence, but vote in either party’s primary. Thing is, Rhode Island is a stronghold for the Democrats, is the smallest state with the largest name, and is late in the primary season. So it’s not a place for heavy campaigning.
So when I moved here in 2019, I knew I’d be covering the Iowa caucuses at some point.
But before the caucuses on Feb. 3, I realized something important:
It might help to know something about them before I go.
Hence, the training.
Which fruit do you support?
Hosted by the American Association of University Women, Progressive Action for the Common Good, the Quad City Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees and the Alliance for Retired Americans, Wednesday’s training saw about 40 attendees. It was a mix of young and old, those who had caucused before and newcomers like me.
Before we got into the meat of the training, each group talked about what they do and some of their “planks,” or components of the political platform they support.
Then, it was training time. First was the Republican caucus process, led by Scott County Republican chair Dave Millage. After electing a chair and secretary, representatives of each candidate make a sales pitch before the caucusing begins. Unlike Democrats, this one is a poll, conducted anonymously by paper ballot. (I voted for pears. Underrated fruit, and I wasn’t the only one. Woo!). Blueberries ran away with 17 votes, while apples received six, oranges five and tomatoes four.
After that was the Democrats' caucus time, presented by Scott County Democratic chair Elesha Gayman and Iowa Democrats AAPI and Latinx Outreach Director Emiliano Martinez. There’s no other way to describe it except pure chaos.
Unlike the anonymous poll, people gather in pre-determined areas to support the candidate, platform or fruit of choice. Once we heard from blueberries (the health candidate, focusing on its benefits to your health), tomatoes (the oddball, which counts as both a fruit and vegetable), apples (an appeal to the real American, along with the adage that an apple a day keeps the doctor away) and oranges (versatile fruits, ranging from fruit juice to snacks to even a cleaning tool), we made our choice.
Here’s how it works: You stand in your chosen candidate's area. If your group gets the minimum required for a delegate at your caucus location, great! You’re locked into your group, and you have a chance to receive a delegate. If your group does not receive at least that minimum, that candidate is eliminated, and the supporters must choose another group, form their own group or stay officially unaffiliated. Meanwhile, people who have chosen a candidate can try to convince you to come their way. At our location, you needed at least seven people to hit the threshold required.
In the first attempt, I was one of six who stayed unaffiliated. With 40 people there, we needed seven in a group to hit the threshold. So in the second round of caucusing, I made a choice. I went with blueberries (after all, I am a health reporter.)
But there was a snag. Those who had chosen tomatoes and some of the other voters who had been unaffiliated banded together under tomatoes. Three delegates had been assigned to our "caucus location" — that meant out of three possible candidates, four groups had hit the threshold needed for a delegate and had a chance to receive a delegate. What to do?
In that case, our instructors explained, the smallest group is disbanded and has a chance to align a third time. That didn’t go over well with some of the attendees, as their choice had hit the threshold.
After the third alignment, three groups surpassed the threshold, and each received a delegate. Here’s some back-of-the-envelope math for how many delegates are assigned to a group: Take the number of people in the group, multiply by the number of delegates in the precinct, and divide by the number of caucus attendees. So for us devotees to blueberries, the number is 12 times 3 divided by 40. That equation equals 0.9%, rounded up to one delegate elected from our group to represent at the county convention.
A bit messy, a bit confusing, but good all the same
The origin of the word caucus is murky. One theory is it's an Algonquin word for “a meeting of chiefs” or “one who advises.” Nice idea, but there's no real proof of that. Another theory is it comes from the Late Latin word for a drinking vessel; a third that it's a corrupted form of the phrase for caulker’s meetings. About all we know is it's certainly an American word.
“Most dictionaries today will offer a handful of these explanations, not committing to any, or will simply say that the origin is unknown," according to Merriam-Webster dictionary. "So, for the time being, we can treat these theories about this word as the linguistic equivalent of the field of presidential candidates we meet at the caucuses: There are more than we need, some are better than others, and rarely do we find ourselves satisfied with any."
Going through the Democratic process for delegates was… well, a process. I was confused, I was surprised and there were times when it felt like I was struggling through a high school math class again.
But in the end, it felt like I was participating in democracy.
And you can't beat that.
The undecideds: Many Iowa Democrats still considering multiple presidential candidates
Crystal Meier has caucused nearly every presidential cycle since 1988, and she has attended countless campaign events in northern Iowa over the past year.
And yet, with just more than a week left before the February 3 caucuses, Meier has not yet decided which candidate to support.
In fact, she's still considering five candidates.
“It’s not like I haven’t thought about it or haven’t given it any consideration. I just can’t decide,” Meier said.
Meier is not alone.
Many of the Democratic presidential candidates have been campaigning in Iowa for more than a year. And even though the caucuses are right around the corner, many Iowa Democrats remain undecided.
Iowans are famous for taking their time to decide which presidential candidate to support every four years in their first-in-the-nation presidential precinct caucuses, but they appear to be taking that to the extreme this caucus season. With a historically expansive field and a high-stakes decision — which candidate to nominate to face Republican President Donald Trump — many Iowa Democrats are waiting until the 11th hour to make their decision.
Recent polling showed roughly half of Iowa Democrats remain willing to have their minds changed, even in these late stages of the race to the February 3 caucuses.
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have been the consistent polling leaders in the race in Iowa, with each taking a turn as the front-runner. Amy Klobuchar has been surging lately, and Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang remain on Iowa Democrats’ radar.
Reporters from the Lee and Gazette newspapers talked to undecided Iowa Democrats across the state to understand their process in selecting a candidate to support. This story covers undecided Iowa Democrats and how they are wrestling with their decision; future coverage will follow these same voters as they make their final decision.
Doug Kennedy, 24, of Cedar Falls, who works at Deere and Co. in supply management, describes himself as a “moderate” Democrat. As of January 20, with just two weeks to go before the caucuses, Kennedy said he was torn between the four candidates who have been leading the polls.
“I like Biden, Pete, Warren and Bernie, in that order, at the moment,” Kennedy said.
Although Sanders and Warren, both U.S. senators, are generally classified as part of the progressive, not moderate, wing of the party, Kennedy said he nonetheless liked their “great track records in the Senate,” although he also said he worries that, “Their positions may be too liberal to win the general election.”
Kennedy said he thinks Biden has “great experience,” but expressed concern about Biden’s age: the former vice president would be 78 years old at inauguration.
He has the opposite concern with Buttigieg, who is 38 years old and whose highest elected office was mayor of South Bend, Ind.
“I like Pete’s positions and ideas, but I don’t know if he is experienced enough to handle being the president,” Kennedy said.
Aaron Christopher, a business owner from Bettendorf, is trying to decide between the candidates he views as the three moderates in the race: Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota.
Christopher said he worries about general election voters who do not have strong partisan leanings. The progressive or more liberal candidates, he fears, would not be able to win a general election race against Trump in crucial Midwestern swing states.
“I’m concerned with the middle,” Christopher said. “We lost the middle in the last election to Trump.
“The economy’s so good they’ll vote with their pocketbooks, not their principles,” he predicted. “I want a candidate to appeal to the center so we can win it.”
Also attempting to navigate the field’s centrist lane are Mike Safley, an electrical engineer from Muscatine, and Luke Becker, a 19-year-old Iowa City native and University of Iowa sophomore. Both said they are deciding between Biden and Buttigieg.
Safley said he likes some of the ideas proposed by Warren and Sanders — he called Warren’s wealth tax a “no-brainer” — but adds that he also is skeptical of some of their ambitious plans, especially at a time when, he said, the country is too far in debt and politically divided.
But Safley said he also has electability concerns with Buttigieg, too.
“I like Pete,” Safley said. “He’s a little young. I’m worried about the black vote. Without that population, he can’t win the nomination.”
A recent Washington Post-Ipsos national poll showed Buttigieg at 2% support among black Americans. That puts him seventh in the field, far behind field-leader Biden, at 48%, and second-place Sanders, at 20%.
Safley said his top concern is finding a nominee who can defeat Trump in the general election.
“We gotta bring our country back together,” Safley said.
Jeremy Dusenberry, a fast-food worker from Muscatine, is still considering Biden, Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard, a Congresswoman from Hawaii. And he came to see Buttigieg during a recent campaign event.
“I’m here to check him out,” he said. “Then I gotta go back to work.”
Dusenberry said he wants to see wages increase and to protect the planet from the impacts of climate change.
Shari Loftsgard, a 55-year-old woman from Robins, said she has been considering Buttigieg, Warren and Klobuchar.
Loftsgard said she likes Warren’s plans to root out corruption in the federal government, and she thinks Klobuchar “seems tough.”
But after recently attending a Buttigieg event, she is leaning toward him. She said she likes his health care plan, which he has dubbed Medicare for all who want it.
“He’s smart and well-spoken, and he is more of a centrist Democrat,” Loftsgard said. “His talk the other night that I went to really hit home with me.”
Morgan Post, a 35-year-old Des Moines woman, is weighing some of the more liberal candidates. She said she is deciding between Sanders, Warren and Yang. She recently attended a Sanders event in Des Moines.
“I really would like to see someone who’s really passionate, says that they will do something about climate change. That’s really important to me,” Post said.
Clear Lake resident Nelson Kraschel's shortlist includes Klobuchar, Buttigieg and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has not spent much time campaigning in Iowa but is running TV ads here.
According to the 67-year-old Kraschel, that triumvirate of candidates stands for what’s important to him.
“They’re closer to representing my thoughts and my beliefs than any others," Kraschel said.
Kraschel said even though Bloomberg hasn’t campaigned in Iowa, he appreciates the former mayor’s practicality and experience.
“What he did in New York City, that was a very difficult situation after 9/11,” Kraschel said.
As far as what will tip things for him, Kraschel said the important issues to him are the national debt and climate change. But even those might not be the final motivators. What decides it for him could be much simpler.
“It might come down to what I feel right before the caucuses," he said. "I guess that’s the best way to explain it.”
Meier, who lives in Mason City, has a shortlist that's still fairly long: she's still considering Biden, Buttigieg, Warren, Yang and Klobuchar. She said her goal is to have her list narrowed to one or two candidates by February 3.
Meier said the first — and perhaps, most important — characteristic she looks for in a candidate is electability.
“I think most of us who are undecided, or a lot of people who are undecided, know who we’d like to caucus for, but we’re not sure that’s where we’re going to go,” she said. “I think we’re concerned about wanting to get it right. We just want to get it right.”
Reporters Graham Ambrose, Amie Rivers, Jared McNett, Ashley Stewart, and Brian Morelli contributed.
'I’m a little bit terrified': Local Democrats brace for record caucus turnout
When Thom Hart first caucused, in 1972, there were about 10 people at his precinct. “And I recruited six of them,” the former Davenport mayor joked.
Many sites now routinely draw hundreds. From their beginnings as intimate neighborhood meetings, Iowa's presidential caucuses have become super-charged civic institutions attracting worldwide interest.
This year, there might be more interest than ever before. Caucus organizers and longtime observers are expecting historic participation, possibly shattering turnout records.
“We have been preparing for the highest caucus turnout in our party’s history,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said last week.
The record was set in 2008 when some 239,000 caucused in a contest won by Barack Obama. In 2016, a more modest 171,000 people caucused in a race narrowly — and controversially — won by Hillary Clinton.
David Redlawsk, a political psychologist at the University of Delaware who taught a course on the caucuses at the University of Iowa in the fall, has been informally polling county party leaders about turnout. “With a handful of exceptions, everyone is anticipating higher turnout in their own counties,” Redlawsk said.
For those party officials in the front row of the electoral drama, the expectations of a mobbed caucus night present logistical challenges.
“To be honest, I’m a little bit terrified by the numbers we might have for turnout,” said Kelcey Brackett, chair of the Muscatine County Democratic Party. “We anticipate that the numbers will be up considerably.”
In Clinton County, party Chair Bill Jacobs hopes for a 25-50% turnout bump from 2016 at the 26 precincts he oversees. Voter enthusiasm is evident in the diversity — and sheer number — of people showing up to candidate events, Jacobs said.
Overall turnout will likely be boosted by the 99 satellite locations intended to improve caucus accessibility. More than two dozen of the sites are in other states or foreign countries. Other sites accommodate populations that are working, elderly, disabled, in college or have specific language needs.
The new satellite sites mean “there’s a potential there for quite a few additional people,” said Clinton caucus-goer Jean Pardee, who served on the state party subcommittee that reviewed satellite sites. Pardee thinks 2020 caucus participation will surpass 2008.
Another major factor is the weather. Early forecasts show 40 degrees with a chance for rain showers at night.
“With weather in Iowa, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Brackett. “If we have warm weather and clean roads, I expect we’re going to have a huge, amazing turnout. An ice storm would hamper things considerably.”
Or as put by Sue Dvorsky, former chair of the Iowa Democratic Party: “A blizzard that night undoes 18 months of work.”
Elesha Gayman, chair of the Scott County Democrats, guesses local turnout will exceed 2008.
To accommodate possibly historic participation, the party has rented out the Waterfront Convention Center, where Bettendorf Democrats will caucus. Larger spaces were needed after the virtual caucuses were scrapped, upping expected turnout on caucus night.
Of course, what’s more important than how many voters show up is who they show up for. Not all turnouts are created equal.
“It really depends on where the turnout is coming from, demographically,” Redlawsk explained. Candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang draw support from young voters and college students. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren poll better among women. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Warren perform better among older voters.
For one reason or another, every campaign has an interest in boosting turnout.
“High turnout lifts all boats,” said Dvorsky. “We’re not talking about policy differences between Barack Obama and John McCain. We’re talking about a substantially more existential campaign about our democratic republic, our planet and our world.”
But before the existential conversation brewing in Iowa can migrate to other states, Iowans will have to survive caucus night.
“Everybody running these caucus locations is a volunteer, including me as county chair,” Brackett said. “We’ve volunteered a sizable amount of our time to make sure things run smoothly. There will always be hiccups. Patience will really be the thought of the evening.”
Do you know where to caucus? Here's a list of caucus locations for Scott County Democrats
Iowans will caucus at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. Where you caucus is not where you vote. Here's a list of caucus sites for Scott County Democrats.
Bettendorf:
Precinct B11, B12, B21, B22, B23, B31, B32, B41, B42, B51: Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
Precinct B52: Isle Casino, 1777 Isle Parkway, Salon A., Bettendorf.
Davenport:
Precinct D11: West High School, auditorium, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Precinct D12: Jackson Elementary School, gym, 1307 Wisconsin Ave., Davenport.
Precinct D13: Hayes Elementary School, gym, 622 S. Concord St., Davenport.
Precinct D14: Smart Intermediate School, cafeteria, 1934 w. 5th St., Davenport.
Precinct D21: Buchanan Elementary School, gym, 4515 N. Fairmount Ave., Davenport.
Precinct D22: Wilson Elementary School, large gym, 2002 Clark St., Davenport.
Precinct D23: Truman Elementary School, gym, 5506 N. Pine St., Davenport.
Precinct D24: Fillmore Elementary School, gym, 7307 N. Pacific St., Davenport.
Precinct D31: Monroe Elementary School, auditorium, 1926 W. 4th St., Davenport.
Precinct D32: Friendly House, meeting room, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport.
Precinct D33: JB Young Opportunity Center, board room, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport.
Precinct D34: Jefferson Elementary School, auditorium, 1027 Marquette, St., Davenport.
Precinct D41, D42: Williams Intermediate School, large gym and cafeteria, 3040 N. Division St., Davenport.
Precinct D43, D44: St. Ambrose Rogalski Center, 2nd Floor, W. High St., enter parking lot off Lombard St., Davenport.
Precinct D51: Washington Elementary School, auditorium, 1608 E. Locust St., Davenport.
Precinct D52: JB Young Opportunity Center, gym, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport.
Precinct D53: Madison Elementary School, auditorium, 116 E. Locust St., Davenport.
Precinct D54: Central High School, Kahler auditorium, 1120 Main St., Davenport.
Precinct D61: McKinley Elementary School, auditorium, 1716 Kenwood Ave., Davenport.
Precinct D62: Eisenhower Elementary School, gym, 2827 Jersey Ridge Rd., Davenport.
Precinct D63: Sudlow Intermediate School, large gym, 1414 E. Locust St., Davenport.
Precinct D64: Central High School, Marshall Gym, enter door 14N elevator access, 1120 Main St., Davenport.
Precinct D71: North High School, small gym, door 16W, 626 W. 53rd St., Davenport.
Precinct D72: Adams Elementary School, gym, 3029 N. Division St., Davenport.
Precinct D73: Garfield Elementary School, gym, 902 E. 29th St., Davenport.
Precinct D74: North High School, cafeteria, Door 16W, 626 W. 53rd St., Davenport.
Precinct D81: Fillmore Elementary School, cafeteria, 7307 N. Pacific St., Davenport.
Precinct D82: Truman Elementary School, cafeteria, 5506 N. Pine St., Davenport.
Precinct D83, D84: Harrison Elementary School, large gym and cafeteria without kitchen, 1032 W. 53rd St., Davenport.
Eldridge:
Precinct EL1, EL2: Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge.
LeClaire:
Precinct LC1, LC2: Bridgeview Elementary School, cafeteria and gym, 316 S. 12th St., LeClaire.
Precinct LCT: Cody Elementary School, gym, 2100 Territorial Rd., LeClaire.
For a complete list: scottcountydems.org/Caucus-2020