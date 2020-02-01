You are the owner of this article.
'An optimistic agenda': Klobuchar draws hundreds for final Quad-City rally
'An optimistic agenda': Klobuchar draws hundreds for final Quad-City rally

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks to Iowa voters at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf Saturday.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar rushed back to Iowa Friday night, beginning her final campaign sprint in Bettendorf Saturday morning. 

Klobuchar chartered a late-night flight from Washington, D.C., where she's been tied up with President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. 

With two days until the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, Klobuchar made her pitch to supporters at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, asking them to commit to caucus for her on Monday.

"I need your help; I am the candidate on the surge," she said. "We are now polling at number three. I've been punching beyond my weight. People have listened to the debates. My ideas are practical and they are progressive. The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is you can get a plan done.

"We win with someone who brings the receipts. I have won every race, every place, every time. I have won all the way down to fourth grade with my slogan — which I have since abandoned — was 'All the way with Amy K.'"

Klobuchar said she wins elections because she keeps promises and listens to people. 

"I am honest and I tell the truth; I work hard. I am asking you to run for me. I never thought I would be standing here today."

Nearly 500 people packed into the brewery, some of them from as far away as Oregon, Minnesota, western Iowa and southern Illinois. Acknowledging the large crowd, Klobuchar said, "this is incredible! I guess we should always have events in breweries."

An overflow room in the attached business, Healthy Habits bicycle shop, held a bulk of the crowd, many of them spilling out the front doors, trying to get a glimpse of Klobuchar. Many attendees had to park more than a block away at neighboring businesses and walk. 

Dozens of supporters decked out in green T-shirts reading, "Amy Klobuchar will beat Donald Trump," waved blue and green "Amy for Iowa" signs. 

Klobuchar was introduced by Iowa State Rep. Cindy Winckler, flanked by Iowa State Rep. Monica Kurth on one side and Klobuchar's daughter Abigail on the other. 

"I've been a little busy lately," Klobuchar said, noting her time away from her daughter. "I had planned to be here all week in Iowa. As you know, I've already been to all 99 counties. But instead, duty called."

During her nearly 45 minute stump speech, Klobuchar repeated some of her applause-ready one-liners from the campaign trail, drawing as much laughter as cheers.

"This president has been treating the American people like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos," she said. "We are going to build a beautiful blue wall of Democratic votes around those (red) states and make Donald Trump pay for it."

Klobuchar promoted her well-known list of 137 action items she'll get done in her first 100 days in office — all of them doable by executive order and without the help of Congress. She called climate change "the existential crisis of our time."

"On Day One, I will get us back into the International Climate Change agreement. On Day Two, I will bring back the Clean Power rules. On Day Three, I will bring back the gas mileage standards and introduce legislation to put a price on carbon."

Klobuchar pledged to add a public option to the Affordable Care Act, expand access to mental healthcare and long-term healthcare. She will bring down pharmaceutical prices by capping prescription drug prices and allowing less expensive drugs from other countries, adding, "From my house in Minnesota, I can see Canada from my front porch."

"I can do this myself as president. We do not need Congress to do that. I have the experience and skills, I have passed over 100 bills as the lead Democrat, more than anyone in Congress. I know how to get things done in Washington. I think that matters.

"I have an optimistic economic agenda to take on things Trump has left behind," she said. 

Klobuchar promised also to make one-and two-year colleges educations free and double Pell grants; plans she will pay for in part by taxing trust funds with balances of $500,000 and higher, saying more than $100 billion in 10 years can be collected. 

"For me, this election is an economic check. This is a patriotism check. This is a values check," Klobuchar said. "The heart of America is bigger than the guy in the White House."

Lisa Killinger of Davenport said she plans to caucus for Klobuchar.

"She has has done nothing but good things," Killinger said. "It's about time for a candidate who stands up for what's right for the American people."

