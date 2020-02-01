'An optimistic agenda': Klobuchar draws hundreds for final Quad-City rally

Klobuchar promoted her well-known list of 137 action items she'll get done in her first 100 days in office — all of them doable by executive order and without the help of Congress. She called climate change "the existential crisis of our time."

"On Day One, I will get us back into the International Climate Change agreement. On Day Two, I will bring back the Clean Power rules. On Day Three, I will bring back the gas mileage standards and introduce legislation to put a price on carbon."

Klobuchar pledged to add a public option to the Affordable Care Act, expand access to mental healthcare and long-term healthcare. She will bring down pharmaceutical prices by capping prescription drug prices and allowing less expensive drugs from other countries, adding, "From my house in Minnesota, I can see Canada from my front porch."

"I can do this myself as president. We do not need Congress to do that. I have the experience and skills, I have passed over 100 bills as the lead Democrat, more than anyone in Congress. I know how to get things done in Washington. I think that matters.

"I have an optimistic economic agenda to take on things Trump has left behind," she said.