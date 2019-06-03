LISA HAMMER
WHAT WE KNOW: The village of Andover has to inspect the uprights in its maintenance building before putting on a new roof and wants to build a new replacement building.
WHAT'S NEW: The contractor, who is on vacation now, will prepare a bid for a replacement building for the insurance company to look at and determine whether Andover can build a replacement building. An answer is expected by the July 1 meeting. In the meantime, it's been detected the village hall has foundation leaks; permission was given to hire Village President Mike Mielke's brother to seal up cracks and repair the outside of the south end of the building for $200 to $300. After that work is done, an interior wall will need to be taken off and mold removed.
WHAT'S NEXT: Someone has approached Mielke and asked about building a combination shop/house in a pole building, called a "shouse," in village limits. Mielke did not give him a definitive answer. Village attorney Mike Halpin will look into it and bring back suggestions. It was noted Andover already has one such structure. "We have one, but it just kind of happened," Mielke said. The existing “shouse” is located between Cedar and Elm on 7th Street and originally had a farmhouse on the property that was eventually taken down. Village Clerk Bev Josephson noted there can't be only a pole building on a property without a house, so people would have to build both at the same time.