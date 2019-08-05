WHAT WE KNOW: Andover has been asked how it wants to handle the building of a combination shop/house on a residential lot.
WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen had the matter on the agenda Monday but decided to have the ordinance committee look at it next. "I don't think we're far enough into it with enough information on it to make a decision on it," village president Mike Mielke said. "We need to look at our existing ordinance to see how it fits in with this type of structure." Village attorney Mike Halpin said he looked at ordinances in smaller Rock Island County towns as well as Rock Island County itself and none had specific ordinances covering it. A committee meeting was set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
WHAT'S NEXT: Andover's backup well is getting closer to construction as a 100-page report came back from IMEG engineers recently. The project also calls for water-main replacement, new main installations and main looping. Andover's water committee is to review the report with engineers as soon as next week and bring information back to the board's Sept. 9 meeting. After that, the information will go to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for financing. "It will probably be a combination of grants and low-interest loans," Mielke said.
Trustees also voted to keep out-of-town water customers' base rate for water at $120 per quarter, rather than having it twice the residents' base rate, which would be $150 per quarter.