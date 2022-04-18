Announced battery-operated aircraft facility catches Rock Island city officials off guard

A Davenport-based company has started clearing ground in Rock Island for what it hopes will become the nation’s first vertical take-off and landing facility for battery-powered aircraft.

Jake Pautsch, president and CEO of Davenport-based DIFCO, Inc., said site preparation had begun at 3050 3rd Ave. in Rock Island for the construction of an electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) aerial facility.

Called a vertiport, Pautsch envisions the facility eventually utilizing solar energy to power electric charging stations used for battery-powered aircraft. Doing so, though, requires approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, which Pautsch said could take three to five years. Until then, he said plans are for the site to provide aerial medical transportation to local hospitals.

The announcement of the project caught Rock Island city officials off guard.

"This is a unique situation for sure. We typically do not see a developer announce a project to the media without a clear plan of action presented to the city first," Rock Island Interim City Manager John Gripp said.

"The press release and media coverage was certainly a surprise to everyone,” Gripp said. “The team (city staff) has met and is in the process of contacting the development group to get more detailed information to fully understand and move the project forward. While a project like this will require the development group to work with several different agencies, staff fully supports development in Rock Island and looks forward to learning more about the project.”

Pautsch, an industrial real estate developer and helicopter pilot, stated in a news release that his company partnered with rotorcraft aviation company Hughes Aerospace and Five Alpha on the development in early 2021. A search of Hughes Aerospace’s website did not find mention of the partnership.

Once the facility is constructed, Pautsch said he intends to work with vendors to provide traditional helicopters, including any that might be used by area hospitals for medical transport. He said the site was perfect as a medical vertiport, with plans for an operator of hospital aviation as an anchor tenant.

In a statement announcing the project, Pautsch said the “vertiport will supply Quad City metro medical patients with safer and faster high-end access to aero-medical transport” that would support both “traditional rotorcraft” as well as “the rising, electric battery-powered eVTOL aircraft."

"The site in Rock Island is perfect for power production and even better for aviation purposes," Pautsch said in an interview. "It's zoned for industrial (use), and it's centrally located between all four of the Quad-Cities. The location is phenomenal for this purpose."

Asked for details about the vendor that would provide traditional helicopter service to the vertiport, Pautsch cited a non-disclosure agreement.

The public announcement about the project did not mention a partnership with any local hospital system to “supply Quad City metro medical patients with safer and faster high-end access to aero-medical transport.”

Todd Mizener, senior communications specialist for Genesis Health System, declined to comment on the announced project.

When finished, Pautsch said the vertiport would include a 24,000-square-foot hangar and facilities for lease, refueling services, a pilot lounge, a prototype visual navigational aid beacon, and an area navigation (RNAV) instrumentation approach and departure egress. The facility will be named after Pautsch’s older brother, Cpl. Jason G. Pautsch, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2009.

Pautsch said he expected the vertiport to be operational for traditional helicopters within eight months to a year.

"The power production we are building will be what charges the batteries for electric vertical take-off aircraft,” he said. “It's a new concept, but it's no different than a seaport for ships or (a) heliport. Vertiports are standalone facilities, while heliports are part of a larger facility like a hospital."

To help with financing, Pautsch said his company secured $457,000 from the Illinois Power Agency to build a solar rig to power electric charging stations used for battery-powered aircraft.

While federal approval to use such aircraft is years away, Pautsch said the solar energy powered by the site would be used in the meantime for "supplying the MidAmerican Energy power grid."

Pautsch called the planned project "ahead of the times.”

“Most people don't understand it yet,” he said. "Think of it like a Tesla vehicle. They have batteries, that's how they are powered. Aircraft that are going to be battery-powered will be no different.”

