At least five people are unaccounted for and two are likely to be in the building that partially collapsed downtown Davenport over the weekend, city officials said in an emotional hour-long news conference.

Rescue crews are planning another sweep of the building, said Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris, but are working to determine how to do so safely, given its increasingly perilous condition. A structural engineer has concluded that rescuers cannot go into the debris pile without destabilizing the building, Morris said.

"It is our goal to be able to conduct a search for additional occupants and any pets that still remain inside," Morris said. "We are currently working with technical rescue teams to determine the best options to provide an additional search. Our search teams are currently deployed on site and evaluating the building."

Morris grew emotional.

"We're very sympathetic the possibility that there's two people..." Morris paused, appearing to gather himself. A woman's voice broke through the quiet from outside the room, yelling that someone was still missing.

"That there's two people still left inside," Morris continued, his voice breaking.

"We want to get everybody out. And we want to do it right now," Morris continued, but said the city had to do so in a safe manner to not cause further collapse.

At close to 2 p.m. personnel in bright yellow vests and hard hats gathered in front of the building, and some were entering on the ground floor.

The additional search for survivors was spurred by the rescue of a woman from a fourth-floor window Monday night — about 12 hours after city officials declared no one remained inside.

Lisa Brooks was rescued more than 24 hours after the building collapse.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said Tuesday that he doesn't know how Brooks was missed in the initial search. But he called the rescue a "happy event" and said the city wants to know how it's possible search teams, canines, and tech tools missed her.

At noon Monday, hours before Brooks was found, the city issued a news release that officials had transitioned from a rescue operation to a recovery operation. Officials said the building was ordered for demolition and that "the property is currently being secured by a contractor on site this afternoon and demolition is expected to commence in the morning."

Tuesday morning, the city clarified, writing a news release that Tuesday's work "includes permitting and staging of equipment" and that the timing of the physical demolition was still being evaluated. At the time of the announcement, hundreds of protesters were in the street outside City Hall, demanding another search for survivors, remains and/or tenants' pets.

Matson denied that city plans for physical demolition had changed when asked by several journalists, repeating that "we haven't (demolished) it" and that "our continuous evaluation of what to do or not to do happened in real time."

But Morris, the fire marshal, when asked if demolition plans had changed once it was clear someone was in the building, said there were no indications of life until Brooks was found.

"Absolutely, there's new information that comes up. We had no indications from any of the responders that we had, any of our tools, any of the canines at that time," Morris said. "So, at some point, we had to move forward. As this is fluid and flexible, we started moving to change once we had a new indication that there was somebody in the building. Hence the reason why we're talking with technical rescue teams and a structural engineer to figure out the safest way to do another search."

Police Chief Jeff Bladel said there is a "firm belief" that two people are inside the building.

One of those people is Ryan Hitchcock. His cousin, Amy Anderson, wrote her number in dust on the windshield of a parked car, asking for help finding Ryan.

Anderson, who said she believes Hitchcock is likely under the rubble, spoke at the press conference, urging the public to let the city handle the situation.

"Pushing any delays is one more day that he's under there," Anderson said. "Ryan wouldn't want anyone else to put their lives at risk."

She said the city had given her their word they would "treat that last area with sensitivity to the remains that are underneath and excavate them as soon as possible and recover them."

"That's really what we want. We do not want a full-on demolition or a full-on delay for that building to even collapse more," she said.

She later added that she is not 100% behind the city but that her main concern is that Hitchcock is respected.

"It is an absolute no-win situation, but it is the best plan of attack," she added.

While there are two people officials believe are likely in the building, there are another three that are unaccounted for. Bladel said city officials are cross-checking lists of tenants that may be outdated, and the city is working to contact them and determine if those three people could be in the building.

Officials emphasized that the building remains structurally unsound and is in imminent danger of collapsing.

As for pets in the building, Matson said, the city is working with the Humane Society, and said if first responders go into parts of the building, "first responders will be going back in to see if we can save lives."

By 1:30 p.m., at least two cats had been removed from evacuated apartments.

So far, nine individuals have been rescued from the building, including one who was partially buried in rubble.

The city has said building officials are staging equipment and pulling permits in preparation for demolition, but when the building could physically come down is in flux.

Barricades are placed around the building, though onlookers can get as close as 100 feet in places.

Protesters gathered in front of the building as and after crews rescued Brooks, imploring city officials to continue checking for missing people.

In addition to Hitchcock, family members of tenant Brandon Colvin said he didn't make it out.

City officials also said two inspections were done earlier this year on the six-story building — one in January and one last week. Select Structural Engineering, a company hired by the building owner determined it was sound enough to be worked on, said City Neighborhood Services Director Rich Oswald at the press conference.

Asked whether the city was satisfied with those engineering reports, Oswald said: "The chief building official was satisfied with what the engineer — requested the repairs and how the repairs were to be made."

Matson said documentation, including photos, videos, and logs from the incident would be turned over to an investigative team.

"The leader of that team has yet to be determined, but we are in consult with state officials on the proper course of action," Matson said.