OTTAWA — Oral arguments were held Wednesday in the appeal of a lawsuit filed to stop demolition of the historic Rock Island County courthouse.
An emergency appeal was filed by Landmarks Illinois March 22, three days after a lawsuit filed by the group and six additional plaintiffs was dismissed by Peoria County 10th Circuit Judge Jodi Hoos.
Landmarks Illinois, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Rock Island Preservation Society, the Moline Preservation Society, the Broadway Historic District Association and Frederick Shaw, one of the bondholders in the Justice Center Annex project, filed the suit Feb. 6 in Rock Island County after board members voted to turn the courthouse over to the Public Building Commission in July, 2018 for the purpose of demolition.
Diane Oestreich, a member of the Rock Island Preservation Society, joined as an additional plaintiff in the case as a taxpayer.
Oral arguments were heard in the Third District Appellate Court, 1004 Columbus St., Ottawa, Ill. and lasted under an hour, according to Frank Butterfield, Landmarks Illinois' Springfield office director. Butterfield attended Wednesday's hearing.
"It went as expected. Our attorneys from Jenner & Block went first, during which the three judges asked questions," Butterfield said. "Then attorneys from the other side presented their case and there was a chance for rebuttals.
"There was a question on how the Preservation Act should be interpreted. It provided our attorneys an opportunity to note the Amicus Brief filed in support of us by the Illinois State Attorney's office."
Butterfield said he could not predict which way the judges were leaning.
"Everyone seemed prepared and engaged," he said. "It was quite an appropriate setting for a court case on historic preservation law. The Third District Appellate Court is located in a building dating to 1860 and Ottawa has an historic downtown."
Butterfield said no date was given by the judges when a decision can be expected.
"Landmarks Illinois would prefer to resolve this matter with the county and the PBC rather than through litigation," Butterfield said. "We continue to believe there exists a common-sense solution that would benefit the community as reflected in the settlement proposal we made months ago.
The Rock Island County courthouse, 210 15th St., Rock Island, was built between 1895 and 1897 in the Spanish Renaissance style and has an exterior crafted of Bedford limestone. It has been named to Landmarks Illinois' annual Most Endangered Places List for the second year in a row.
Several courthouse supporters attended the hearing, including Randy Brockway, Mike Baxter and one of the plaintiffs, Moline Preservation Society President Diann Moore.
"The judges asked the attorneys a lot of questions," Moore said. "I'm glad I went; I found it fascinating."
Moore said it's important for the Rock Island County courthouse to remain standing because it "is a reflection of our history. I feel like (demolition) was being planned behind the scenes. I'm hoping the county will realize there is a use for this building. It would be a waste to tear it down."
Diane Oestreich is hopeful for an outcome that saves the courthouse.
"I certainly hope the (judges) find in favor of the plaintiffs and that the county will be willing to work with Landmarks Illinois and the National Trust for Historic Preservation as has been proposed in the past," Oestreich said.