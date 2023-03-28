Marion Meginnis remembers the transformation of a long-vacant 1876-built home in the mid-2000s.

With daylight streaming through a hole in the roof, the inside gutted and just two windows intact at 822 Gaines St., the house sat atop the city's demolition list.

But the house was spared when a nonprofit group that included Meginnis, now Davenport's 3rd Ward alderman, acquired and rebuilt it.

They got help from a city program tailored to rehabbing abandoned houses, some historic tax credits and volunteer labor. The house sold to an owner-occupant in 2007 for $86,000 and again in 2020 for $145,000, a far cry from the $7,000 it sold for in 1995.

What St. Ambrose students once called a ghost house, Meginnis said, now is a vibrant blue reconstructed home that sits atop the Gaines Street hill.

While she sees the house as an extreme example of a deteriorated house rehabilitated, it could be a preview of what is to come. Davenport is offering up to $100,000 in matched funds for the rehabilitation of about 30 vacant properties in the same residential corridor.

"It was awful, just terrible," Meginnis said, referring to 822 Gaines. "If that house can be saved, any house can be saved."

Applications for the new program opened Monday for the city of Davenport's new program aimed at revamping vacant housing stock, dubbed Extreme DREAM.

The City Council earlier this month approved setting aside $2.1 million from the 2021 sale of then city-owned Heritage Properties to go toward the program.

It's one of several iterations of DREAM, which has focused on helping property owners rehabilitate homes and rental properties in Davenport's central city neighborhoods.

At least 32 properties in the Gaines Street corridor are potentially eligible — each must have severe code violations and gone without city utilities for at least six months.

The city settled on the Gaines Street corridor, said Susanne Knutsen, an architect of the program, because the area had a high concentration of vacant housing. She said staff also looked at code violations, incidents and age of the housing stock to decide where to make investments.

As for the name, Knutsen said, it stemmed from the "extreme amount of work to be done."

"They are the houses that you currently look away from," she said. "Our goal is to have them be the houses that you end up looking towards and be kind of a shiny example of what a public-private partnership with the city and businesses and homeowners can be."

Applicants wanting to rehab one of the houses must have:

A letter of intent to purchase the property, or the property deed itself.

Proof of available funds or ability to finance the project.

Overall design, scope, bids and time frame.

Demonstrated ability to complete a project of this scale.

After renovation work is done, the home must be owner-occupied for at least five years. If not, the applicant has to pay back a portion of the city's funds.

The city won't review applications until June 2023 to give ample time to potential applicants to secure a purchase agreement and bid out construction work.

The city owns three of the 32 houses on its list of potentially eligible properties.

David Hepker is a neighbor to one of those houses, which the city gained ownership of in April 2022.

That house, 1216 Warren Street, is one of the better ones, according to city officials. The 1912-built home hasn't been vacant as long as the two other properties the city owns. Some new flooring and yellow-painted walls signal a recent renovation attempt.

Hepker said he's glad to see the city investing in revamping vacant properties and was pleased to hear the city had requirements for properties to become owner-occupied.

He bought his brick house in 2020 against the advice of friends who told him not to buy south of Locust Street, but he doesn't regret it. He was drawn to the sturdiness of the brick and steel support beams in the basement, which Hepker called the house's, "excellent bones."

"Everybody gives it (the neighborhood) this bad rap," Hepker said. "This is a very nice, quiet neighborhood. You do have the occasional noise, but if I had kids, I'd be raising them here again."

For more information See more information about Extreme DREAM and download an application online at davenportiowa.com/extremedream Interested applicants with questions can email city staff at extremedream@davenportiowa.com or call the Community and Economic Development department at 563-326-7765. Applicants can submit completed applications to the email above or by mail to the city. The first review of applications will be June 2023 to allow for time to secure the property or a purchase agreement as well as multiple bids for construction work.