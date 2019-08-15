ROCK ISLAND — The Rock Island Arsenal has secured $52 million in federal funding for renovations and information technology upgrades for the Army Sustainment Command Headquarters.
In a joint announcement released Thursday, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the funding will go toward repairing or upgrading windows, floors, ceilings, interior and exterior walls, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire protection systems, electric systems, lighting, insulation, communications, and information technology systems. Funding also will cover abatement of lead paint and asbestos.
The renovations will enhance mission readiness for the Army Sustainment Command Headquarters.
Bustos, who is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement Thursday that she looks forward to working with Sens. Duckworth and Durbin to further strengthen and support the Arsenal.
"The Rock Island Arsenal makes significant contributions to the overall strength and readiness of our nation's defense," Bustos said. "This major federal investment reflects the value and expertise our men and women in uniform at the Arsenal have to offer, and will only expand their capabilities into the future.
"Having up-to-date infrastructure will help the Arsenal maintain their high quality of work and further support their efforts by having a safe and modern facility," Bustos added.
"This large federal investment in the Rock Island Arsenal will be a boost to the service members who work in the Army Sustainment Command (Headquarters)," Durbin said in a statement. "The men and women of the Arsenal are some of the best and brightest we have in our military. I'm proud to fight for federal investments — alongside Sen. Duckworth and Rep. Bustos — that improve the installation for years to come."
Duckworth released a statement pledging her continued support for the Arsenal.
"Ensuring the long-term success of the Rock Island Arsenal is one my top priorities in Congress, and investments like these are critical," Duckworth said. "The work that is done at the Arsenal is vital to our national security, and I’m pleased this significant federal investment in the Army Sustainment Command (Headquarters) will help the hardworking men and women better do their jobs."
Officials with the Army Sustainment Command could not be reached for comment.