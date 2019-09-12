As six compete for attention in a crowded primary field to become Davenport’s next mayor, Alderman Mike Matson and businessman Dan Portes are the only two candidates currently receiving endorsements from local special interest groups.
Matson, the longtime city councilman who became the first declared mayoral candidate in February, is leading the pack in quantity. He’s picked up endorsements from several local organized labor unions, including the Tri-City Building and Construction Trades Council, the Professional Association of Firefighters and the Quad City Federation of Labor.
Matson has also announced endorsements from every Democratic member of the Iowa Statehouse from the Quad-Cities: Sen. Jim Lykam, Rep. Phyllis Thede, Rep. Monica Kurth and Rep. Cindy Winckler.
Meanwhile, the only major local group that isn’t backing Matson is the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, which is dedicating its voice and money to Portes through its affiliated political action committee. Portes, the CEO of Davenport-based Human Resources Management, Inc., has been involved with the Chamber board for years and previously served as its chairman.
None of the other four candidates — Steve Duffy, a retired municipal insurance claims manager; Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward; Elizabeth VanCamp, a University of Iowa Hospitals employee; and longtime Public Works employee Dean Weber — had received a local endorsement as of Wednesday.
Mayor Frank Klipsch’s decision not to seek a third term set off the wide-open contest to obtain the position he’s held since 2016. The six candidates will narrow to two following the Oct. 8 primary election. Those two primary winners will face off in the general election Nov. 5.
Endorsements from advocacy groups, union labor and politicians carry weight, local political observers say. But they’re not necessarily going to be the biggest driving influence on voter opinion in a city election when turnout is usually low and the candidate field is large.
“I do think they mean something,” said Thom Hart, a longtime Democratic activist and former Davenport mayor. “Otherwise (the candidates) wouldn’t be soliciting them. But I think that people usually make up their minds independently of endorsements.”
Hart was a longtime city officeholder and also was chairman of the Scott County Democratic Party from 2015 until earlier this year. In his City Hall days, elections were still partisan battles — they transitioned to nonpartisan in 1995 following a voter referendum, removing party labels from the ballot — and the sway of local labor unions was a major force in local politics.
But times have changed since Hart was in office. For one, the number of area union members has decreased for various reasons, including automation in manufacturing and the loss of some regional employers.
You have free articles remaining.
“They can still be a very potent ally or adversary,” Hart said. “But just in raw numbers clearly they’re not what they were 46 years ago when I first ran for office.”
At the same time, the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, through the Iowa Growth PAC, its political spending arm, only began ramping up its presence in local elections in 2015. The group says it is nonpartisan and spends on candidates who are best poised to support economic growth, hold the line on taxes and support riverfront development among other factors.
Exactly how much financial support organizations are contributing to mayoral candidates during this year’s municipal election cycle remains to be seen.
Under Iowa law, candidates for municipal office are required to submit campaign spending reports to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board by five days before the primary election. That keeps money spent by political candidates and by special interests on their behalf largely shielded from public view for much of the election season.
Spending by Iowa Growth PAC has been relatively low so far. Since its formation in 2012, the group has only directly spent about $8,360 total on political candidates in Iowa, according to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. Recipients have included county officeholders, elected members of Davenport and Bettendorf city halls and area Iowa Statehouse candidates on both sides of the political aisle.
Labor unions are typically more active with political spending on Democratic candidates, though higher dollars are usually reserved for higher-level elections when the competition is fiercer. The Quad City Federation of Labor, for example, spent only $600 across four Davenport city council candidates in 2017, according to campaign disclosure data.
Running a mayoral campaign is inexpensive compared to higher levels of office like Congress and Statehouse. But yard signs, mailers and other advertising can tally up to a hefty cost for someone seeking a job that pays about $48,000 per year.
In 2015, the last time Davenport saw a competitive mayoral race, a combined $139,500 was spent between Klipsch and then-Mayor Bill Gluba. Klipsch ran unopposed in 2017.
“Politically it helps to have endorsements,” said Gluba, who is still involved in Democratic politics. “Some cases they’ll provide some financial support, other cases it’s just they probably use their lists and do some things.”
Gluba said the city did away with partisan politics in 1995 for a reason. He says there’s no Democratic or Republican way to provide municipal services like trash pickup and public safety. And as special interest groups get involved with city candidates, he says legitimate questions should be raised by voters concerning the candidates' allegiances.
“Ideally, in a perfect world, we wouldn’t have it,” Gluba said. “But this is not a perfect world.”