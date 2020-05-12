As Gov. Reynolds is poised to loosen restrictions, Iowa posts second highest daily death toll from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON — Iowa has posted its second-highest daily COVID-19 death toll Tuesday with 18 victims, bringing to 289 the number of Iowans killed by the respiratory disease. Of those, 88 percent have been aged 61 years or older and 53 percent of the total coronavirus victims are male.

The most Iowans to die in one day from the novel coronavirus was 19 on May 5.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, another 539 Iowans tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday with the overall number growing to 12,912. Of those 5,618 have recovered while 385 Iowans are hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms or illnesses (28 in the past 24 hours) with 143 in intensive care units and 101 breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Overall, 81,288 Iowans have been tested and data from the state’s TestIowa.com web site indicates 340,220 Iowans have been assessed — with nearly two out of three being women.

Iowa has reported 32 outbreaks in long-term care facilities since the pandemic first was reported in Iowa March 8.

Polk County has the most positive coronavirus cases at 2,447, followed by Woodbury County with 1,988, Black Hawk County with 1,521 and Linn County with 849 cases. A total of five of Iowa’s 99 counties have yet to report a positive COVID-19 case.

Gov. Kim Reynolds indicated she expected Tuesday during her 11:30 a.m. press conference to ease some of the restrictions on businesses in the 22 counties that have been hardest hit by the virus. She said some of the restrictions currently in place would be allowed to expire on Friday but others could be extended through the end of the month.