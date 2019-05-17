Conflict was largely avoided during a meeting that included four newly appointed members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission on Friday afternoon, with the new members mostly steering clear of openly discussing the lingering legal disputes about the commission’s membership.
Shortly after a brief round of introductions, Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey brought commissioners up to speed on several items of concern for the seven-member panel, including pending cases and a staff addition. But near the meeting’s end, Commissioner Michael Liendo brought up an obvious contentious issue at hand: the ongoing disagreement about three other commission seats.
Erie Johnson, another new commissioner, suggested to stay out of it.
“I’m going to say that as the commissioners that are acceptable at this point, that is not a question that is before us,” Johnson said.
At issue is a longstanding argument about whether the mayor and city council made procedural errors when three commissioners were replaced against their will in December. Those three commissioners, along with support of the rest of four other panel members who have since been removed, contended that the three old commissioners were eligible to remain in their seats.
Since then, the three have refused to step aside despite calls from elected officials and Davenport’s legal department.
In April, four of other commissioners were dismissed by the mayor in direct response to their decision to side with the former commissioners. That action is under review in Scott County District Court.
Meanwhile, the four new commissioners appointed to the panel as replacements in April — Michael Liendo, Ruby Mateos, Erie Johnson and Linda Gilman — are moving forward unimpeded for now. They have requested a training and orientation conducted by Lacey during a special meeting to be held May 31.
That special meeting is also to include the election of officers, including a chairperson designated to lead the commission.
One of the commissioners who has refused to yield her seat is Susan Greenwalt, whose term expired in November. Greenwalt continued to lead the commission in recent months as its chairwoman, a responsibility she temporarily relinquished to Lacey on Friday afternoon.
Greenwalt said she continues to maintain that she’s a legally appointed commissioner, but she’ll welcome a change in leadership if that’s on the table.
“(If) they want to vote next time to elect a new chairperson, that’s fine by me,” Greenwalt said Friday after the meeting concluded. “Believe me, it’s a lot of duties involved with it.”
Greenwalt also referenced the legal dispute over her membership, saying again that she’ll step aside if a judge finds that she’s in the wrong.
Also attending Friday’s meeting was Lee Gaston, one of the three commissioners appointed by the mayor and approved by the council in December. He chose to sit on the sideline for the meeting, saying later in prepared remarks that he continues to believe his appointment is legal. He also said Lacey “continues to obstruct” him and the two appointed alongside him, adding she “continues to expropriate to herself the right to determine who should be a commissioner.”
“Furthermore, the circus atmosphere created by the obstruction and delaying tactics quite likely discourages individuals from bringing their concerns to the commission which is to serve as protector of all residents, but particularly the marginal and vulnerable,” Gaston also said in his statement.
“It is high time for this conflict to be resolved,” he added.