The city of Riverdale didn't keep proper financial records and improperly spent taxpayer funds, according to the state auditor.

In a report released Friday from the state office, the city of Riverdale, which recorded fewer than 400 residents in the 2020 census, didn't keep proper payroll or utility billing records, spent more than budgeted and paid hundreds of thousands of dollars more than what it was supposed to from a tax-increment financing fund.

Those were among 14 findings the state auditor's office reported, nine of which were repeated from the year before.

Mayor Anthony Heddlesten, said both he and the council "take these findings very seriously and do all we can to be good stewards of our community."

He thanked the auditor's office for providing the recommendations.

Heddlesten said the city knew "there were some charges that had been put in the wrong pot of money, so to speak" and the city had hired a forensic auditor "just to be extra sure we had everything fixed."

The forensic auditor corrected the possible erroneous charges and did a budget amendment, Heddlesten said.

He said they'd had several different people or accounting services loading in bills in the past 4-5 years and "not everyone had the same way of coding bills, which caused most of the issues."

The auditor recommended separating financial duties, and acknowledging Riverdale's small staff, encouraged bringing on elected officials so no one person had control over transactions from start to finish.

According to the report, one person had control over the city of Riverdale's cash, investments, receipts, disbursements, payroll, utilities, journal entries and maintaining long-term debt. The report covers the period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

That concentration of duties increases the risk of losses from employee error or dishonesty, the report said. It recommended separating those duties and conducting independent reviews of billing and reconciliations.

"We realize segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees," the report states. "However, the City should review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances utilizing currently available staff, including elected officials."

Heddlesten said now a bill would be reviewed seven times by several people separately including the deputy clerk, clerk, the full council, the mayor and an individual council member, before it is signed

Another finding by the auditor's office was that the city had no list of accounts that missed utility payments, and billings and collections "were not reconciled throughout the year," the report states.

A list of delinquent accounts should be prepped for each billing period, the report recommended, and the city council or an independent person should review the reconciliations and monitor delinquent accounts.

The city's bank accounts, as well, didn't properly reconcile, the report found, and the list of outstanding checks included some that had already cleared the bank.

Also, the city spent more during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, than it budgeted in funds for culture and recreation, general government and debt service, according to the report. The City Council should've approved an amendment to the budget "before disbursements were allowed to exceed the budget," the report stated.

Problems appeared with records on a tax-increment financing district, as well.

A tax-increment financing district had a deficit balance of $297,764, and the city's sewer fund had a deficit balance of $302,008 as of June 30, 2022, according to the report.

"The City should investigate alternatives to eliminate these deficits to return the funds to a sound financial position," the report states.

In its TIF fund, the city paid hundreds of thousands of dollars more than was reported to the Scott County auditor.

Riverdale certified a total of $77,981 to the auditor as TIF debt, but through June 30, 2022, the city used a total of $427,926 from the fund "primarily for engineering costs and legal fees."

That is not an allowable use of tax increment financing funds, the report stated. The Auditor's Office recommended the city consult a TIF legal expert.

TIF districts are a finance tool cities use to promote economic development in a specific area by directing taxes on increases in property value within that area to finance the cost of some improvements, like installing roads or utilities, made in the district.

State records show Riverdale has two urban renewal districts. One formed in 2014 that encompassed the then-Alcoa plant and surrounding commercial and residential areas near State Street, and a second formed in 2017 for a housing development. Both were controversial at the time.

Other financial records didn't match or weren't kept, according to the report.

Payroll records, including hours worked, wages earned, deductions made for each employee and any employment agreements, were not complete during fiscal year 2022.

Total receipts, disbursements and ending fund balances the city reported in its Annual Financial Report didn't match the city's financial records, according to the auditor's report.

And some receipts weren't entered in the city's general ledger, were not always timely or not made to the right account.

For example, $22,947 of of electronic fund transfers and interest from the bank was received in December 2021 but not entered by the city into its ledger until Jan. 31, 2022.

The city also appeared to duplicate an entry of $200,134 worth of property taxes.

The auditor also listed seven "questionable disbursements" that the auditor's office said may not meet the requirements for purchases using public dollars.

Among the city's spending was a $1,230 "EMS appreciation dinner" at the Machine Shed.

The largest, $2,331, the city paid to the Internal Revenue Service for "tax, penalty and interest" according to the report.

The remaining five were for sales tax. As a governmental entity, the city has tax-exempt status, so it shouldn't incur any sales tax, the report stated.

The city also made a $265 payment to a vendor "in error."

