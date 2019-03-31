DAVENPORT — Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in Davenport on Friday for a rally at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St.
The event, at 7 p.m. inside Mississippi Hall, is free and open to the public.
Sanders is back after visiting the state in early March, where he held rallies in Council Bluffs, Iowa City and Des Moines.
This will be his first visit to Davenport since announcing another run for the presidency.
The stop follows a five-state swing through California, Nevada, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Iowa.