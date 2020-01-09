Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally Saturday featuring U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, who has been on the campaign trail with Sanders since endorsing him.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Rogalski Center Ballroom, 518 Locust St., St. Ambrose University, and is open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are not required, but the public can RSVP here. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday's event is part of a weekend swing through eastern Iowa, beginning with a rally in Newton.

Sanders is polling in second place nationally at 18 percent, behind former Vice President Joe Biden, and in second place in Iowa at 20 percent.

