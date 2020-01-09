You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Davenport

Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Davenport

{{featured_button_text}}
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders in Clinton, Iowa.

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders in Clinton, Iowa, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

DAVENPORT — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally Saturday featuring U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, who has been on the campaign trail with Sanders since endorsing him. 

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Rogalski Center Ballroom, 518 Locust St., St. Ambrose University, and is open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. 

Tickets are not required, but the public can RSVP here. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday's event is part of a weekend swing through eastern Iowa, beginning with a rally in Newton. 

Sanders is polling in second place nationally at 18 percent, behind former Vice President Joe Biden, and in second place in Iowa at 20 percent. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News