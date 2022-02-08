Bettendorf alderman running for open Iowa Senate seat, setting up GOP primary contest

Bettendorf City Council member Scott Webster announced Tuesday that he is seeking the Republican nomination for the open Iowa Senate District 47 seat, setting up a GOP primary contest.

The district includes Eldridge, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park and parts of LeClaire and Davenport.

LeClaire City Council Member Barry Long announced his candidacy to run for the seat as a Republican in late December.

Bettendorf doctor Mary Kathleen Figaro is also running for the seat, as a Democrat.

The new district is not currently represented by an incumbent after Iowa State Sens. Jim Lykam, D-Davenport, and Roby Smith, R-Davenport, were drawn into the same district.

Smith, who previously represented parts of the new district, has launched a campaign to run for state treasurer rather than seek reelection to the Iowa Senate.

Lykam last month announced he will not seek reelection to the Iowa Senate and will retire after serving out this current term through 2022.

Webster, who owns Premier Customs Homes, Webster Properties and Quad City Disposal, was elected to the Bettendorf City Council in a special election in July 2014 and was reelected in 2015 and 2019.

"I am running for the Iowa Senate because it is vital we maintain the pro-growth policies being implemented over the last several years," Webster said in news release announcing his candidacy. "As a home builder, I know how critical it is to lower taxes, reduce needless government regulations and support policies to create jobs and opportunity."

Webster, too, pledged to take his "record of strong support for first responders and public safety on the Bettendorf City Council with me to the Iowa Senate.”

"I look forward to talking to voters in Scott County about improving the state so our children have opportunities right here in Iowa," Webster said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

He was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Webster served as former president of the Iowa Homebuilders Association and Quad City Builders and Remodelers Association. He also has served on the Bettendorf 4th of July Committee, Student Trades Committee and the Family Museum strategic plan committee.

