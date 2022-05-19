Bettendorf aldermen table Devils Glen Road rezoning request after hearing from citizens

Potential plans to build a 114-unit apartment complex in Bettendorf hit a snag this week after about 30 residents raised objections during a public hearing.

The Bettendorf City Council voted unanimously to table for two weeks a request to rezone land at 1200 Devils Glen Road from R-1 single-family residence district to R-4 medium density multi-family district after hearing from concerned citizens.

Alderman Bill Connors, 3rd Ward, was absent.

Several residents said rezoning the property to R-4 would be incompatible with the city’s comprehensive plan because a development such as an apartment complex would not be complementary or consistent with the surrounding area.

Resident Jeff Anderson said the intensity of the proposed development “could have a negative impact on the Duck Creek bike path and Devils Glen Park, both regional natural assets that support Bettendorf’s quality of life and really make Bettendorf a draw.”

City land-use plans for the past 30-plus years have shown the property being developed for medium-intensity residential housing. City officials in 1972 zoned the site for the proposed construction of 24 multi-story, attached townhomes with a large open space along Duck Creek. The site — which sits in a floodplain and is surrounded by single-family homes, a mobile home park and Devils Glen Park — though, was never developed.

As such, Bettendorf city officials have proposed revoking the Duck Creek development plan and having the property revert back to single-family housing.

David Kempen, who has an option to purchase the property, has requested the land be rezoned to allow for the construction of up to 114 apartments and 12 townhomes, according to city records.

Kempen has submitted revised conceptual plans for three, three-story apartment buildings and 12 two-story townhomes. The row of 12 townhomes replaces a previously proposed fourth three-story apartment building.

The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning request last month. The rezoning would be contingent on a final plat and site development plan of the property matching the conceptual plan.

Bettendorf resident Rick Murphy, who lives north of the proposed development, said the construction of three apartment complexes would be inconsistent with the city’s devotion to green and recreational spaces.

Murphy, too, argued the zoning change should be conditional or deferred until new flood boundaries for the site are approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A survey of the property by a contractor hired by Kempen suggests flood boundaries for the property are based on inaccurate elevations and intends to request an amendment to the flood insurance rate map.

FEMA would need to approve updated elevation surveys before the city of Bettendorf would issue a building permit, according to a letter from city staff to council members.

Real estate broker Jeff Weindruch, brother to one of the owners of the property at 1200 Devils Glen Road, Steve Weindruch, said some of the concerns mentioned by residents "lack a solid basis."

For one, he said, the city has an easement agreement with the property owner to provide access to the bike path.

"(N)one of those people on the bike path are going to be restricted from going across this property because the city and the landowner a number of years ago came to that agreement to provide that access for the expansion of the bike path, and I don't think that those owners who did that should be penalized," Weindruch said.

Resident Deedee Fowler called the bike path the gem of the city.

Fowler said she sympathized with Weindruch’s brother, the property owner.

“(B)ut as a whole, we’re here to protect the community and do what’s best for the community and do what’s best for the community’s interest," Fowler said. "And in this particular green space, I just don’t see this as being a real viable solution for what’s best for everyone involved, which is the community as a whole.”

City Attorney Chris Curran said many of the comments made were more appropriate once a site plan had been submitted to develop the property and that R-4 was appropriate zoning for the property. City staff as well say the rezoning meets a city goal of providing housing options and reinvestment in existing neighborhoods.

Alderman Greg Adamson, 4th Ward, said he was “not really in favor of a high-density anything along Devils Glen Road from Middle Road down to State Street. It’s a speedway now, and you’re just going to add more density and more traffic."

The revised concept plan submitted by Kempen, the prospective buyer, includes a right-turn lane on Devils Glen Road recommended in a traffic study conducted by Shive-Hattery.

“I think it’s a terrible idea, but when do you nip it in the bud,” Adamson said. “Is this the time to do it?”

Curran said if the council wished to discuss it further, then the issue should be tabled or postponed because if the rezoning was turned down the applicant couldn’t come back for three years unless there had been a significant change.

Alderman Scott Naumann, 2nd Ward, agreed with Adamson, saying, “There is a lot to unpack here.”

“Frankly, I didn’t anticipate that there would be as much of an outcry, and I agree that it’s going to be very difficult without additional time to go through this and look at all the perspectives,” Naumann added.

Editor Tom Barton contributed to this article.

