Bettendorf and East Moline waiting on state guidance on uses of COVID-19 relief funds

“We will also likely use a portion for replacement of lost revenue," he wrote. "It is our understanding that portion could then be redirected to other projects such as parks improvements, road improvements, building improvements, technology investments, etc.”

Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher said one project in particular that could qualify is making improvements to a sanitary plant on Concord Street in Davenport that the cities share. He said the city was expecting to put the $5 million toward projects already in motion because it isn’t as much spending power as other Quad Cities received.

“For perspective, we do about $10 million of projects on roads and sewers every year,” Gallagher said. “An additional five might help us be able to bite off a project or two.”

Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said he didn’t expect discussions to start in earnest until the city’s goal-setting in October, when the city sets its strategic plan.

EAST MOLINE

East Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said the city is still reviewing eligible areas to dedicate the funds to, including in replacing lost city revenues, paying hazard pay, and public works projects such as water and sewer projects.